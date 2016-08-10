Story highlights 'Star Trek: Discovery' executive producer Bryan Fuller spilled secrets about the new show on Wednesday

He says the casting will "absolutely" continue the series tradition of diversity

(CNN) On the same day CBS went on the defensive about the lack of diversity on its fall schedule, "Star Trek: Discovery" executive producer Bryan Fuller made clear that his new series will not have that problem.

Fuller announced Wednesday that the new show will feature a female lead character and honor the franchise's history of inclusion.

"'Star Trek' started with a wonderful expression of diversity in its cast. You had a Russian with a black woman and an Asian man amongst a Vulcan, which is a different kind of diversity," Fuller told reporters at a panel for the show at the Television Critics Association press tour. "We're absolutely continuing that tradition."

Fuller also said the new series will "absolutely" have a gay character.

This summer, "Star Trek: Beyond" revealed John Cho's Sulu to be the first openly gay character in the franchise's history.

Read More