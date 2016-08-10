Story highlights Senate votes 59 to 21 in favor of impeachment trial proceedings

(CNN) Brazil's Senate voted to hold an impeachment trial for suspended President Dilma Rousseff.

The Senate voted 59 to 21 Wednesday in favor of impeachment trial proceedings.

The vote means Rousseff, who was suspended this year on allegations of breaking budget laws, will likely face trial later this month after the closing ceremonies of the Summer Olympic Games in Rio. The Games end on August 21.

The trial will take place in the Senate, presided over by the president of Brazil's Supreme Court.

The impeachment trial would convict or acquit Rousseff of committing the crime of "fiscal irresponsibility" for authorizing public bank credits in the budget to cover up budget deficits.

