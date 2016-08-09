Story highlights The technology uses pipelines to propel capsules at high speed

Dubai is inviting designs for a potential new line there

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) Congested Dubai is looking to the future with a radical new mass transit system able to carry passengers at speeds faster than some airliners.

It may seem like science fiction, but the city plans to host an international competition in September, where designs will be invited for a system that uses a pipeline to propel people and goods in capsules.

Known as a "Hyperloop" link, electric propulsion moves the capsule, or autonomous vehicle, along the pipe in a low pressure environment, to reach speeds of at least 740 miles (1,200 km) per hour -- unprecedented for a ground-based system.

JUST WATCHED Hyperloop passes the first public test Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Hyperloop passes the first public test 04:24

Hyperloop is the vision of Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla and SpaceX, who made the technology patent-free in a bid to encourage international scientific collaboration around the futuristic concept.

Future of transportation