Was Roger Ailes' alleged 'black ops' unit legal?

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst and a former media law professor. He is a former New York homicide prosecutor and criminal defense attorney. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Employees of the Fox News Network are unlikely to be surprised by reports from Gabriel Sherman that Roger Ailes ran a "Black Room" division to spy on his enemies. After all, Ailes got his start in politics as an adviser to disgraced former President Richard Nixon, an expert in the field.

But even non-employees such as myself could sense something almost Orwellian about the organization.

Through the years, I have provided on-air legal commentary on all the major news networks, including Fox. But Fox always had a dark and foreboding feel, far different from that at the other networks. It felt like a one-man operation led by an all-powerful leader who would do anything for his friends, but who would not hesitate to destroy perceived personal or ideological enemies.

Ailes had already figured out what the American public needed -- and Fox employees had better be marching in the direction of his laser vision of the future.

Of course, not everyone at the network felt that way, and the view of Ailes was decidedly mixed. Those lucky enough to have earned the moniker, "FOR" ("Friend of Roger") respected him. And those perceived as low in talent but high in airtime were often assumed to be members of the exclusive and secretive "FOR' club.

