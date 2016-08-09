Breaking News

What lies beneath: Gown covered in salt crystals rises from Dead Sea

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 10:32 PM ET, Tue November 15, 2016

Dresses transformed by salt crystals have been pulled from the depths of the Dead Sea salt lake.
Dresses transformed by salt crystals have been pulled from the depths of the Dead Sea salt lake.
This dress began as a black dress. See how it transformed in the following pictures.
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown VIII" (2014) by Sigalit Landau. This dress began as a black dress.
In her "Salt Bride" photography series, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau documents how a dress transformed over three months being submerged in the Dead Sea. She created a smaller sculpture called "Small Salt Bride" in the same fashion.
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown I" (2014) by Sigalit Landau. In her "Salt Bride" photography series, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau documents how a dress transformed over three months being submerged in the Dead Sea. She created a smaller sculpture called "Small Salt Bride" in the same fashion.
The black dress used is a replica of a traditional garment worn by the protagonist in "The Dybbuk," a traditional Yiddish play. In the play, the protagonist is a bride possessed by -- and later exorcised of -- a demonic spirit.
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown II" (2014) by Sigalit Landau. The black dress used is a replica of a traditional garment worn by the protagonist in "The Dybbuk," a traditional Yiddish play. In the play, the protagonist is a bride possessed by -- and later exorcised of -- a demonic spirit.
By turning the black gown white, Landau transforms the garment into a wedding dress.
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown III" (2014) by Sigalit Landau. By turning the black gown white, Landau transforms the garment into a wedding dress.
The dress became considerably thicker as more and more salt crystals adhered to the fabric.
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown VII" (2014) by Sigalit Landau. The dress became considerably thicker as more and more salt crystals adhered to the fabric.
"It looks like snow, like sugar, like death's embrace," Landau said of the salt deposits.
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown IV" (2014) by Sigalit Landau. "It looks like snow, like sugar, like death's embrace," Landau said of the salt deposits.
"Over the years, I learnt more and more about this low and strange place," Landau said of the Dead Sea. "It is like meeting with a different time system, a different logic, another planet."
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown V" (2014) by Sigalit Landau. "Over the years, I learnt more and more about this low and strange place," Landau said of the Dead Sea. "It is like meeting with a different time system, a different logic, another planet."
Sigalit Landau's "Salt Bride" series is on view at London's Marlborough Contemporary until September 3, 2016.
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown VI" (2014) by Sigalit Landau. Sigalit Landau's "Salt Bride" series is on view at London's Marlborough Contemporary until September 3, 2016.
(CNN)What happens when you submerge a black dress in the depths of the Dead Sea? A lot, it turns out.

In her eight-part "Salt Bride" photography series, now on view at Marlborough Contemporary in London, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau documents the incredible transformation, as more and more salt crystals adhere to the fabric over the course of three months in 2014.
"It looks like snow, like sugar, like death's embrace," Landau said of the salt deposits in a statement.
    The dress is a replica of a traditional garment worn by the protagonist in "The Dybbuk," a traditional Yiddish play about a bride possessed by -- and later exorcised of -- a demonic spirit. Symbolically, Landau transforms the garment from a mourning dress to gown of celebration.
    Landau also created "Small Salt Bride" -- a bridesmaid dress -- as a separate sculpture.
    Studio Landau lifting &quot;Small Salt Bride&quot; from the waters of the Dead Sea
    Studio Landau lifting "Small Salt Bride" from the waters of the Dead Sea
    "Salt Bride" isn't the first time Landau has drawn inspiration from the Dead Sea. Her 2005 "DeadSee" video, for example, saw her floating naked in its waters with 500 watermelons.
    "Over the years, I learnt more and more about this low and strange place," the artist said. "It is like meeting with a different time system, a different logic, another planet."
    Sigalit Landau's "Salt Bride" series is on view at London's Marlborough Contemporary until September 3, 2016.