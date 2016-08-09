Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What lies beneath: Gown covered in salt crystals rises from Dead Sea

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 4:11 AM ET, Wed August 10, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dresses transformed by salt crystals have been pulled from the depths of the Dead Sea salt lake.
Photos: Sculpting with the Dead Sea
Dresses transformed by salt crystals have been pulled from the depths of the Dead Sea salt lake.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
This dress began as a black dress. See how it transformed in the following pictures.
Photos: Sculpting with the Dead Sea
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown VIII" (2014) by Sigalit LandauThis dress began as a black dress. See how it transformed in the following pictures.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
In her &quot;Salt Bride&quot; photography series, Israeli artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sigalitlandau.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sigalit Landau&lt;/a&gt; documents how a dress transformed over three months being submerged in the Dead Sea. She created a smaller sculpture called &quot;Small Salt Bride&quot; in the same fashion.
Photos: Sculpting with the Dead Sea
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown I" (2014) by Sigalit LandauIn her "Salt Bride" photography series, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau documents how a dress transformed over three months being submerged in the Dead Sea. She created a smaller sculpture called "Small Salt Bride" in the same fashion.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
The black dress used is a replica of a traditional garment worn by the protagonist in &quot;The Dybbuk,&quot; a traditional Yiddish play. In the play, the protagonist is a bride possessed by -- and later exorcised of -- a demonic spirit.
Photos: Sculpting with the Dead Sea
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown II" (2014) by Sigalit LandauThe black dress used is a replica of a traditional garment worn by the protagonist in "The Dybbuk," a traditional Yiddish play. In the play, the protagonist is a bride possessed by -- and later exorcised of -- a demonic spirit.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
By turning the black gown white, Landau transforms the garment into a wedding dress.
Photos: Sculpting with the Dead Sea
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown III" (2014) by Sigalit LandauBy turning the black gown white, Landau transforms the garment into a wedding dress.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
The dress became considerably thicker as more and more salt crystals adhered to the fabric.
Photos: Sculpting with the Dead Sea
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown VII" (2014) by Sigalit LandauThe dress became considerably thicker as more and more salt crystals adhered to the fabric.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
&quot;It looks like snow, like sugar, like death&#39;s embrace,&quot; Landau said of the salt deposits.
Photos: Sculpting with the Dead Sea
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown IV" (2014) by Sigalit Landau"It looks like snow, like sugar, like death's embrace," Landau said of the salt deposits.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
&quot;Over the years, I learnt more and more about this low and strange place,&quot; Landau said of the Dead Sea. &quot;It is like meeting with a different time system, a different logic, another planet.&quot;
Photos: Sculpting with the Dead Sea
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown V" (2014) by Sigalit Landau"Over the years, I learnt more and more about this low and strange place," Landau said of the Dead Sea. "It is like meeting with a different time system, a different logic, another planet."
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Sigalit Landau&#39;s &quot;Salt Bride&quot; series is on view at London&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.marlboroughlondon.com/exhibitions/sigalit-landau-salt-bride/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Marlborough Contemporary&lt;/a&gt; until September 3, 2016.
Photos: Sculpting with the Dead Sea
"Salt Crystal Bride Gown VI" (2014) by Sigalit LandauSigalit Landau's "Salt Bride" series is on view at London's Marlborough Contemporary until September 3, 2016.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
sigalit landau salt bride 9sigalit landau salt bride 8sigalit landau salt bride 1sigalit landau salt bride 2sigalit landau salt bride 3sigalit landau salt bride 7sigalit landau salt bride 4sigalit landau salt bride 5sigalit landau salt bride 6

(CNN)What happens when you submerge a black dress in the depths of the Dead Sea? A lot, it turns out.

In her eight-part "Salt Bride" photography series, now on view at Marlborough Contemporary in London, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau documents the incredible transformation, as more and more salt crystals adhere to the fabric over the course of three months in 2014.
Art or amusement park? Tremendous public installations that will boggle your mind
Why is public art so controversial?
"It looks like snow, like sugar, like death's embrace," Landau said of the salt deposits in a statement.
    Read: Mariko Mori unveils sixth Olympic ring in Rio
    The dress is a replica of a traditional garment worn by the protagonist in "The Dybbuk," a traditional Yiddish play about a bride possessed by -- and later exorcised of -- a demonic spirit. Symbolically, Landau transforms the garment from a mourning dress to gown of celebration.
    Read More
    Landau also created "Small Salt Bride" -- a bridesmaid dress -- as a separate sculpture.
    Studio Landau lifting &quot;Small Salt Bride&quot; from the waters of the Dead Sea
    Studio Landau lifting "Small Salt Bride" from the waters of the Dead Sea
    10 stunning vintage photos entirely underwater

    Return to the Sea

    "Salt Bride" isn't the first time Landau has drawn inspiration from the Dead Sea. Her 2005 "DeadSee" video, for example, saw her floating naked in its waters with 500 watermelons.
    Read: teamLab's magical crystal universe
    "Over the years, I learnt more and more about this low and strange place," the artist said. "It is like meeting with a different time system, a different logic, another planet."
    Ghostly figures appear from the depths of the ocean
    Ghostly figures appear from the depths of the ocean

      JUST WATCHED

      Ghostly figures appear from the depths of the ocean

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ghostly figures appear from the depths of the ocean 01:38
    Sigalit Landau's "Salt Bride" series is on view at London's Marlborough Contemporary until September 3, 2016.