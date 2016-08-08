Paul Pogba signs for Manchester United

Story highlights Manchester United signs Paul Pogba

Pays a reported $116M to Juventus

France midfielder signs five-year deal

(CNN) At last -- Paul Pogba is a Manchester United player once again.

After weeks of "will he or won't he?" United has confirmed a deal for the 23-year-old France star, who left the club for just $1.9 million in 2012.

But after winning four consecutive league titles with Juventus and helping the Italian club reach the Champions League final in 2015, the midfielder has returned to Old Trafford in a deal worth €105 million ($116 million) -- and some media have called it a world record.

If so, it would exceed the €100 million Real Madrid paid for Gareth Bale in 2013 -- though with exchange rates at the time, it was worth $132 million.

Juventus also confirmed that United may pay a further €5 million in future clauses.

