Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Paul Pogba signs for Manchester United

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 8:26 PM ET, Mon August 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Meet Paul Pogba ... is he about to become the world&#39;s most expensive soccer player of all time?
Photos: Paul Pogba and the tale of the drawn out transfer
Meet Paul Pogba ... is he about to become the world's most expensive soccer player of all time?
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Pogba is reportedly wanted by Manchester United. Supposedly the midfielder has become the No.1 target for Jose Mourinho&#39;s side -- and he could cost up to $120 million.
Photos: Paul Pogba and the tale of the drawn out transfer
Pogba is reportedly wanted by Manchester United. Supposedly the midfielder has become the No.1 target for Jose Mourinho's side -- and he could cost up to $120 million.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Pogba started off at French side Le Havre and immediately caught the eye. He played for France at Under-16 level and was already attracting attention from elsewhere.
Photos: Paul Pogba and the tale of the drawn out transfer
Pogba started off at French side Le Havre and immediately caught the eye. He played for France at Under-16 level and was already attracting attention from elsewhere.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
In 2009, Pogba left his home to join Manchester United. A drawn out legal battle preceded the transfer but the teenager was finally allowed to move to Old Trafford.
Photos: Paul Pogba and the tale of the drawn out transfer
In 2009, Pogba left his home to join Manchester United. A drawn out legal battle preceded the transfer but the teenager was finally allowed to move to Old Trafford.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Pogba joined the youth ranks at United where he began to earn himself a reputation as one of the most promising players at the club.
Photos: Paul Pogba and the tale of the drawn out transfer
Pogba joined the youth ranks at United where he began to earn himself a reputation as one of the most promising players at the club.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Pogba made just seven first-team appearances for United during his spell at Old Trafford and refused to sign a new contract. He left for Juventus in 2012 with United receiving around $1m in compensation.
Photos: Paul Pogba and the tale of the drawn out transfer
Pogba made just seven first-team appearances for United during his spell at Old Trafford and refused to sign a new contract. He left for Juventus in 2012 with United receiving around $1m in compensation.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Since moving to Juventus, Pogba has become one of the most sought after midfielders in the game. He helped the club win four consecutive league titles and was part of the team which reached the Champions League final in 2015.
Photos: Paul Pogba and the tale of the drawn out transfer
Since moving to Juventus, Pogba has become one of the most sought after midfielders in the game. He helped the club win four consecutive league titles and was part of the team which reached the Champions League final in 2015.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Pogba&#39;s time in Turin and exploits with Juventus has turned him into a world star. He carried the hopes of a nation with France hosting Euro 2016.
Photos: Paul Pogba and the tale of the drawn out transfer
Pogba's time in Turin and exploits with Juventus has turned him into a world star. He carried the hopes of a nation with France hosting Euro 2016.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Pogba helped France reach the final of Euro 2016 but was unable to save it from defeat by Portugal. Eder&#39;s extra-time strike won it for Portugal and left Pogba and his teammates heartbroken.
Photos: Paul Pogba and the tale of the drawn out transfer
Pogba helped France reach the final of Euro 2016 but was unable to save it from defeat by Portugal. Eder's extra-time strike won it for Portugal and left Pogba and his teammates heartbroken.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
pogba teasePogba 7Pogba 1Pogba 2Pogba 3Pogba 4Pogba 5Pogba 9Pogba 6

Story highlights

  • Manchester United signs Paul Pogba
  • Pays a reported $116M to Juventus
  • France midfielder signs five-year deal

(CNN)At last -- Paul Pogba is a Manchester United player once again.

After weeks of "will he or won't he?" United has confirmed a deal for the 23-year-old France star, who left the club for just $1.9 million in 2012.
    But after winning four consecutive league titles with Juventus and helping the Italian club reach the Champions League final in 2015, the midfielder has returned to Old Trafford in a deal worth €105 million ($116 million) -- and some media have called it a world record.
    If so, it would exceed the €100 million Real Madrid paid for Gareth Bale in 2013 -- though with exchange rates at the time, it was worth $132 million.
    Juventus also confirmed that United may pay a further €5 million in future clauses.
    Read More
    "I am delighted to rejoin United," Pogba told United's website Monday.
    "It has always been a club with a special place in my heart and I am really looking forward to working with José Mourinho.
    "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Juventus and have some fantastic memories of a great club with players that I count as friends. But I feel the time is right to go back to Old Trafford.
    "I always enjoyed playing in front of the fans and can't wait to make my contribution to the team. This is the right club for me to achieve everything I hope to in the game."
    READ MORE: Paul Pogba -- The never-ending transfer saga
    United coach José Mourinho has now signed two of football's biggest names since replacing Louis van Gaal, having earlier brought Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Old Trafford after the Swedish striker left Paris St. Germain.
    Pogba scored 28 goals in 124 appearances for Juventus during his spell in Italy, while he has also won 38 caps for France and was part of the team which reached the final of Euro 2016.
    "Paul is one of the best players in the world and will be a key part of the United team I want to build here for the future," Mourinho said.
    "He is quick, strong, scores goals and reads the game better than many players much older than he is.
    "At 23, he has the chance to make that position his own here over many years.
    "He is young and will continue to improve; he has the chance to be at the heart of this club for the next decade and beyond."
    The English Premier League club had revealed Sunday that Pogba had been granted permission to travel to England to complete the move.
    Pogba left in 2012 after growing frustrated with his failure to break into the first team under then manager Alex Ferguson.
    Like this story? Get more at cnn.com/football
    He made just seven senior appearances after joining from French club Le Havre as a teenager, and refused to sign a new contract.
    Pogba will hope to guide United back into the Champions League after finishing fifth last season under van Gaal.