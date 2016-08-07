Story highlights Jim Furyk hits 10 birdies and an eagle to shoot round of 12 under par

Furyk, a 46-year-old American, hit a round of 59 in 2013

(CNN) Jim Furyk made history Sunday after becoming the first man to card a round of 58 at a PGA Tour event.

The 46-year-old wowed fans at the Traveler's Championship after shooting a round of 12 under par at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

The American is the second player to card 58 on a major tour, joining Japan's Ryo Ishikawa, who achieved the feat in 2010 at the Crowns tournament on the Japan Tour.

History!



Jim Furyk shoots 58!



It's the lowest round in PGA TOUR history.



Incredible. https://t.co/mzggwHU6tT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2016

"It's pretty cool," Furyk told Sky Sports 4. "Winning a major championship is at the top of my list, playing and winning on Ryder Cup teams and Presidents Cup teams and winning golf tournaments. This is really special.

"A million and a half rounds played in the history of the PGA Tour and you look at the great names ahead of me. It's humbling, to stand alone at 58 is really a cool accomplishment."

