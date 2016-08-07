Oscar Pistorius treated for wrist injuries suffered in prison

Story highlights "He slipped in his cell and injured himself," Pistorius' brother tweets

(CNN) Oscar Pistorius was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered in a South African prison, where he's serving six years for his girlfriend's murder.

The Olympic sprinter was treated for minor wrist injuries and returned to his prison cell in Pretoria on Saturday, said Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesman for South Africa's Correctional Services.

Pistorius' brother, Carl Pistorius, tweeted Sunday that the disgraced athlete had "slipped in his cell and injured himself, nothing serious."

He had just visited his brother, who was "doing well given the circumstances," he tweeted.

He said that he was aware that "there are reports saying that he had tried to injure himself -- they (are) completely untrue and sensational."

