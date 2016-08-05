Mom smacks down body shamer at the pool

Story highlights Lexi Sinclair was told her "still recovering" body wasn't right for a bikini

Sinclair's diplomatic response was widely shared online

(CNN) A day at the pool was anything but a day of relaxation for a young mom from Kansas City.

Lexi Sinclair said she took her 4-month-old son to the pool earlier this week. An older woman rambled up to her and made what Sinclair initially thought was friendly conversation.

She asked her how old her son was, how much he weighed, whether he slept well at night.

Then the woman dropped a load on her.

"She then proceeded to tell me that the men at the pool would feel more comfortable if I was in a one-piece swim suit because a bikini isn't appropriate for a mother, especially one who's "still recovering," Sinclair wrote in a Facebook post, recounting the incident.

