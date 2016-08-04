Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend U.S. track star Jesse Owens stands atop the medal stand after he won the long jump at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. It was one of four gold medals that Owens won at the Berlin Games, which took place during the rule of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. Hitler wanted the Games to showcase what he believed to be the racial superiority of white Aryan athletes, but Owens spoiled that idea and became a cultural icon. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens wins a 100-meter race in high school in June 1932. Owens, the son of a sharecropper and grandson of slaves, was born in Alabama in 1913. His family moved to Cleveland when he was a child, and he went on to attend the Ohio State University. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens poses in his Ohio State track jersey in April 1935. His full name was James Cleveland (J.C.) Owens. He got the nickname Jesse from his first schoolteacher in Cleveland. She misunderstood Owens when he said J.C., and she put his name down as Jesse. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens had perhaps the greatest single day in track-and-field history on May 25, 1935. During a college meet in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the "Buckeye Bullet" broke three world records and tied a fourth -- all within a 45-minute span. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens married Minnie Ruth Solomon in July 1935. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens fills up a car with gas in July 1935. He worked as a gas-station attendant to help pay for his college. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens practices the long jump on a boat as he travels to Berlin for the Olympics in 1936. Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens, far right, begins a race at the Berlin Games. The 22-year-old won gold medals in the 100 meters, the 200 meters, the 4x100 relay and the long jump. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens crosses the finish line to win the 100 meters in 10.3 seconds. It tied an Olympic record. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens is interviewed by reporters in Berlin. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens takes part in a long-jump event in London in August 1936. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens signs autographs for fans in London. Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens dashes for a train at London's Waterloo station before heading back to the United States. Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend Owens takes part in a ticker-tape parade in New York in September 1936. Hide Caption 14 of 15