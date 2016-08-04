Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jesse Owens: Olympic legend

Updated 6:35 AM ET, Thu August 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. track star Jesse Owens stands atop the medal stand after he won the long jump at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. It was one of four gold medals that Owens won at the Berlin Games, which took place during the rule of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. Hitler wanted the Games to showcase what he believed to be the racial superiority of white Aryan athletes, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2008/SPORT/05/01/jesseowens/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;but Owens spoiled that idea&lt;/a&gt; and became a cultural icon.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
U.S. track star Jesse Owens stands atop the medal stand after he won the long jump at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. It was one of four gold medals that Owens won at the Berlin Games, which took place during the rule of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. Hitler wanted the Games to showcase what he believed to be the racial superiority of white Aryan athletes, but Owens spoiled that idea and became a cultural icon.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Owens wins a 100-meter race in high school in June 1932. Owens, the son of a sharecropper and grandson of slaves, was born in Alabama in 1913. His family moved to Cleveland when he was a child, and he went on to attend the Ohio State University.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens wins a 100-meter race in high school in June 1932. Owens, the son of a sharecropper and grandson of slaves, was born in Alabama in 1913. His family moved to Cleveland when he was a child, and he went on to attend the Ohio State University.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Owens poses in his Ohio State track jersey in April 1935. His full name was James Cleveland (J.C.) Owens. He got the nickname Jesse from his first schoolteacher in Cleveland. She misunderstood Owens when he said J.C., and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jesseowens.com/about/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she put his name down as Jesse.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens poses in his Ohio State track jersey in April 1935. His full name was James Cleveland (J.C.) Owens. He got the nickname Jesse from his first schoolteacher in Cleveland. She misunderstood Owens when he said J.C., and she put his name down as Jesse.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Owens had perhaps the greatest single day in track-and-field history on May 25, 1935. During a college meet in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the &quot;Buckeye Bullet&quot; broke three world records and tied a fourth -- all within a 45-minute span.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens had perhaps the greatest single day in track-and-field history on May 25, 1935. During a college meet in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the "Buckeye Bullet" broke three world records and tied a fourth -- all within a 45-minute span.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Owens married Minnie Ruth Solomon in July 1935.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens married Minnie Ruth Solomon in July 1935.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Owens fills up a car with gas in July 1935. He worked as a gas-station attendant to help pay for his college.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens fills up a car with gas in July 1935. He worked as a gas-station attendant to help pay for his college.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Owens practices the long jump on a boat as he travels to Berlin for the Olympics in 1936.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens practices the long jump on a boat as he travels to Berlin for the Olympics in 1936.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Owens, far right, begins a race at the Berlin Games. The 22-year-old won gold medals in the 100 meters, the 200 meters, the 4x100 relay and the long jump.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens, far right, begins a race at the Berlin Games. The 22-year-old won gold medals in the 100 meters, the 200 meters, the 4x100 relay and the long jump.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Owens crosses the finish line to win the 100 meters in 10.3 seconds. It tied an Olympic record.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens crosses the finish line to win the 100 meters in 10.3 seconds. It tied an Olympic record.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Owens is interviewed by reporters in Berlin.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens is interviewed by reporters in Berlin.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Owens takes part in a long-jump event in London in August 1936.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens takes part in a long-jump event in London in August 1936.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Owens signs autographs for fans in London.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens signs autographs for fans in London.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Owens dashes for a train at London&#39;s Waterloo station before heading back to the United States.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens dashes for a train at London's Waterloo station before heading back to the United States.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Owens takes part in a ticker-tape parade in New York in September 1936.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens takes part in a ticker-tape parade in New York in September 1936.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Owens revisits the Berlin stadium in July 1965. &quot;I wanted no part of politics,&quot; Owens said in Tony Gentry&#39;s book &quot;Jesse Owens, Champion Athlete.&quot; &quot;And I wasn&#39;t in Berlin to compete against any one athlete. The purpose of the Olympics, anyway, was to do your best. As I&#39;d learned long ago from (coach) Charles Riley, the only victory that counts is the one over yourself.&quot; Owens died of lung cancer in 1980. He was 66 years old.
Photos: Jesse Owens: Olympic legend
Owens revisits the Berlin stadium in July 1965. "I wanted no part of politics," Owens said in Tony Gentry's book "Jesse Owens, Champion Athlete." "And I wasn't in Berlin to compete against any one athlete. The purpose of the Olympics, anyway, was to do your best. As I'd learned long ago from (coach) Charles Riley, the only victory that counts is the one over yourself." Owens died of lung cancer in 1980. He was 66 years old.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 Jesse Owens TBT 03 Jesse Owens TBT 02 Jesse Owens TBT 04 Jesse Owens TBT 05 Jesse Owens TBT 06 Jesse Owens TBT 07 Jesse Owens TBT 08 Jesse Owens TBT 10 Jesse Owens TBT 11 Jesse Owens TBT 09 Jesse Owens TBT 12 Jesse Owens TBT 13 Jesse Owens TBT 14 Jesse Owens TBT 15 Jesse Owens TBT
U.S. track star Jesse Owens spoiled Adolf Hitler's idea of Aryan superiority when he won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.