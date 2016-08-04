Bradley Cooper 'not expecting' backlash for attending DNC

Story highlights Cooper attended the DNC with his mother and his girlfriend

Many fans lamented the fact that the actor is not a Republican

Washington (CNN) Bradley Cooper, who played Chris Kyle in "American Sniper," was "not expecting" backlash for attending Democratic National Convention.

The Oscar-nominated actor told "The Late, Late Show" Tuesday he was surprised by the backlash he received from fans after the actor attended the DNC in Philadelphia last week.

"I was not expecting that. I took my mom, and we went to hear the President speak," Cooper said. "It was just unbelievable."

"The Republicans were up in arms that I was there listening to the President speak," he added.

"American Sniper" is based on an autobiography by Kyle -- a former Navy SEAL who was murdered in 2013 by a former Marine who suffered from PTSD at a shooting range in Texas.

