This crystal universe actually exists

Tokyo, Japan (CNN) Technology and art collide in DMM.Planets Art, one of Japan's largest art exhibitions to-date.

Tokyo-based teamLab -- an artist collective made of self-described 'ultratechnologists' -- is behind the otherworldly showcase this summer.

The elaborate exhibition features four main interactive installations, one of which imagines a "crystal universe".

By employing a mix of mobile devices, sensors and computer renderings, visitors can become a part of each world.

Walk through one room's pond, for example, and a projection of Koi fish swim away, detecting your movement.

Below, teamLab member Kudo Takashi describes each installation room as a different planet and likens the experience to traveling through space.

What was the overall concept of this exhibition?

The concept is more about the feeling in the body or a physical thing using the five senses at the same time with other people. We wanted to have this completely immersive huge installation, more than 3,000 square meters. There is no right order when people wander through the whole installation -- planet to planet as they like.

What's the difference between looking at a painting in a museum versus experience art this way?

Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Wander through the Crystal Universe" by teamLab, 2016 – This interactive exhibition changes according to each visitor's movement. Hide Caption 1 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Wander through the Crystal Universe" by teamLab, 2016 – People can use their smartphones to alter the LED lights used in the "crystal universe". Hide Caption 2 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Wander through the Crystal Universe" by teamLab, 2016 – The installation is part of a 3,000 square meter exhibition space. Hide Caption 3 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Wander through the Crystal Universe" by teamLab, 2016 – The structure, color and movement of lights continuously change. Hide Caption 4 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Wander through the Crystal Universe" by teamLab, 2016 – teamLab member Kudo Takashi likens it to the tiny dots found in pointillism. Hide Caption 5 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Soft Black Hole -- Your Body Becomes a Space that Influences Another Body" by teamLab, 2016 – This dark room is filled with soft material that alters according to one's weight. Hide Caption 6 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity" by teamlab, 2016 – People can walk in knee-deep water and watch digital Koi swim around. Hide Caption 7 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity" by teamlab, 2016 – The Koi's swimming routes respond in real-time to visitors' movements. Hide Caption 8 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity" by teamlab, 2016 – There is no set path for both people and the Koi. Hide Caption 9 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers" by teamLab, 2016 – Each space in DMM. Planets has a distinct smell of forest, flowers or the universe. Hide Caption 10 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers" by teamLab, 2016 – While the dome of flowers bloom and fall, viewers can actually smell real flowers. Hide Caption 11 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers" by teamLab, 2016 – This room is not a pre-recorded animation either and images never occur in the same sequence. Hide Caption 12 of 13 Photos: Inside the interactive art installations featured in DMM. Planets Art by teamLab "Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers" by teamLab, 2016 – Viewers can also release butterflies into the sky with their phones. Hide Caption 13 of 13

The biggest difference is we can make people participate in the artwork or we can make people part of this artwork and that is very important. I'm not against the Mona Lisa, but if I see the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, the relationship is one-by-one.

So it's a bit negative toward other people's existence because I want to see it by myself.

Here, if I see it by myself not as much happens, but if I see it with other people, more effects will happen. It's more of a beautiful experience we are going to have, so we can be a little bit positive toward the other people.

How would you describe the current relationship between art and technology?

For us, technology is only a tool or a material. It's important for us at the beginning to have a concept and we have something we want to do and then we use the tool of technology.

If you compare it with some old artworks, our artwork is light and our canvas is everything. We want to expand past the physical work itself, so when we create that kind of space we need new technologies. We cannot make it by ourselves, we need many, a team. So that's the reason why we have 400 people in our office.

You wanted this experience to be so immersive, you even went as far as creating unique smells for each room.

Yes, for example, in "Wander Through the Crystal Universe," we actually made a special scent by working with an astronaut. We asked her to remember the smell of space and we tried to make that smell or its sense and we put it inside this artwork.

Millions of free floating flowers are projected in a dome to represent the changing seasons with visitors being able to release butterflies onto the screen with their smartphones.

So maybe people can feel space through the smell also. The budget to create this special installation is huge, but it's actually much cheaper than to creating a rocket to travel to different planets.