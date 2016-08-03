Breaking News

Alone at the Trevi: Immerse yourself in Roman history with model Lottie Moss

Updated 8:58 PM ET, Thu December 15, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Walking the Trevi Fountain with model Lottie Moss
Walking the Trevi Fountain with model Lottie Moss

    JUST WATCHED

    Walking the Trevi Fountain with model Lottie Moss

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Rome, Italy (CNN)Model Lottie Moss' first fashion memory was staging a runway show in her sister Kate Moss' wardrobe. Now the 18-year-old no longer has to pretend.

Lottie Moss is the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss
Lottie Moss is the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss
She made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2015 and this year Moss has appeared in American Vogue and L'Officiel, and landed the cover of French Vogue with model Lucky Blue Smith.
    READ: Is this the world's next top supermodel?
    And in July, she took her first steps into the rarefied world of haute couture, sitting alongside other VIP, front row guests Kate Hudson and Céline Dion as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walked on the historic Trevi Fountain for Fendi's 90th anniversary show.
    Karl Lagerfeld and Fendi wowed the fashion world with a show-stopping display of couture presented on a glass walkway that curved across the Trevi Fountain.
    Photos:
    Karl Lagerfeld and Fendi wowed the fashion world with a show-stopping display of couture presented on a glass walkway that curved across the Trevi Fountain.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Models stand in their final looks at the show staged to mark Fendi&#39;s 90th anniversary.
    Photos:
    Models stand in their final looks at the show staged to mark Fendi's 90th anniversary.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    The Autumn/Winter 2017 couture show was titled &quot;Legends and Fairy Tales&quot;.
    Photos:
    The Autumn/Winter 2017 couture show was titled "Legends and Fairy Tales".
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Model Kendall Jenner opened the show, staged at sunset in front of a crowd of over 600 guests.
    Photos:
    Model Kendall Jenner opened the show, staged at sunset in front of a crowd of over 600 guests.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Model Bella Hadid closed the show. The looks on display were the result of hundreds of hours of craftsmanship by an army of artisans and couturiers.
    Photos:
    Model Bella Hadid closed the show. The looks on display were the result of hundreds of hours of craftsmanship by an army of artisans and couturiers.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi have known each other since Silvia was a little girl. They are close creative collaborators at Fendi.
    Photos:
    Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi have known each other since Silvia was a little girl. They are close creative collaborators at Fendi.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    The front row was VIP-packed. Here Kate Hudson and Karl Lagerfeld pose after the show.
    Photos:
    The front row was VIP-packed. Here Kate Hudson and Karl Lagerfeld pose after the show.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Jewelery designer and member of the Fendi dynasty Delfina Delettrez Fendi was also in attendance.
    Photos:
    Jewelery designer and member of the Fendi dynasty Delfina Delettrez Fendi was also in attendance.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Here Bella Thorne poses on the red carpet before heading into the event.
    Photos:
    Here Bella Thorne poses on the red carpet before heading into the event.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    rome fendi 16fendi 10fendi rome 05fendi rome 12fendi rome 2fendi rome 6fendi rome 12fendi rome 13rome fendi 14
    READ: This model is changing the face of fashion
    Read More
    "[In fashion] you get so many opportunities to go to different places, and meet so many different people," she says. "I think to myself every day how lucky I am to have this job."
    Watch the video above to find out more about Lottie Moss' first Fendi couture show at Rome's Trevi Fountain.