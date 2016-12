Rome, Italy (CNN) Model Lottie Moss' first fashion memory was staging a runway show in her sister Kate Moss' wardrobe. Now the 18-year-old no longer has to pretend.

She made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2015 and this year Moss has appeared in American Vogue and L'Officiel, and landed the cover of French Vogue with model Lucky Blue Smith.

And in July, she took her first steps into the rarefied world of haute couture, sitting alongside other VIP, front row guests Kate Hudson and Céline Dion as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walked on the historic Trevi Fountain for Fendi's 90th anniversary show.

Karl Lagerfeld and Fendi wowed the fashion world with a show-stopping display of couture presented on a glass walkway that curved across the Trevi Fountain. Models stand in their final looks at the show staged to mark Fendi's 90th anniversary. The Autumn/Winter 2017 couture show was titled "Legends and Fairy Tales". Model Kendall Jenner opened the show, staged at sunset in front of a crowd of over 600 guests. Model Bella Hadid closed the show. The looks on display were the result of hundreds of hours of craftsmanship by an army of artisans and couturiers. Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi have known each other since Silvia was a little girl. They are close creative collaborators at Fendi. The front row was VIP-packed. Here Kate Hudson and Karl Lagerfeld pose after the show. Jewelery designer and member of the Fendi dynasty Delfina Delettrez Fendi was also in attendance. Here Bella Thorne poses on the red carpet before heading into the event.

