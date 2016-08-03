Photos: Karl Lagerfeld and Fendi wowed the fashion world with a show-stopping display of couture presented on a glass walkway that curved across the Trevi Fountain. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Models stand in their final looks at the show staged to mark Fendi's 90th anniversary.

Photos: The Autumn/Winter 2017 couture show was titled "Legends and Fairy Tales".

Photos: Model Kendall Jenner opened the show, staged at sunset in front of a crowd of over 600 guests.

Photos: Model Bella Hadid closed the show. The looks on display were the result of hundreds of hours of craftsmanship by an army of artisans and couturiers.

Photos: Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi have known each other since Silvia was a little girl. They are close creative collaborators at Fendi.

Photos: The front row was VIP-packed. Here Kate Hudson and Karl Lagerfeld pose after the show.

Photos: Jewelery designer and member of the Fendi dynasty Delfina Delettrez Fendi was also in attendance.