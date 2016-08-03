Rome, Italy (CNN)Model Lottie Moss' first fashion memory was staging a runway show in her sister Kate Moss' wardrobe. Now the 18-year-old no longer has to pretend.
She made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2015 and this year Moss has appeared in American Vogue and L'Officiel, and landed the cover of French Vogue with model Lucky Blue Smith.
And in July, she took her first steps into the rarefied world of haute couture, sitting alongside other VIP, front row guests Kate Hudson and Céline Dion as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walked on the historic Trevi Fountain for Fendi's 90th anniversary show.
"[In fashion] you get so many opportunities to go to different places, and meet so many different people," she says. "I think to myself every day how lucky I am to have this job."
Watch the video above to find out more about Lottie Moss' first Fendi couture show at Rome's Trevi Fountain.