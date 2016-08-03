(CNN) Sure, you want to see Big Ben and Venice Beach, Corcovado and Kowloon Bay, Sydney Harbour and the neighboring New South Wales countryside.

Maybe you just don't want to have to do it at ground level with every other sweaty tourist negotiating traffic-clogged streets, grungy star-studded sidewalks, ticket lines and Australian wine country maps.

Hovering a thousand feet above all that riffraff on a deluxe private helicopter tour might be sky-high pricey. But is there a better use of the word "splurge" at this altitude?

Here are our favorite five towns to board a chopper -- and five head-spinning tours to get above and beyond it all.

1. Sydney