(CNN) Manchester City has signed Germany forward Leroy Sane on a five-year deal, the club announced on its website Tuesday.

The 20-year-old becomes Pep Guardiola's fifth and most expensive signing so far, with City paying Schalke a reported transfer fee of $49 million, which could rise to $56 million. Neither club disclosed the fee, though Schalke said "the necessary economic conditions" had been met.

If the fee does rise to $56 million it would make Sane the 21st most expensive signing in history.

Despite having only 47 Bundesliga appearances to his name, Sane -- who helped Germany reach the semifinals of Euro 2016 -- quickly became one of the most sought-after players of the summer transfer window.

