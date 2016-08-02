Breaking News

Leroy Sane: Manchester City signs German forward on five-year contract

Updated 8:00 AM ET, Tue August 2, 2016

Leroy Sane becomes Pep Guardiola&#39;s fifth Manchester City signing, joining from Schalke for a reported fee of $49 million.
Leroy Sane becomes Pep Guardiola's fifth Manchester City signing, joining from Schalke for a reported fee of $49 million.
Graziano Pelle reportedly became the joint sixth highest paid player in the world after he left Southampton to join Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng.
Graziano Pelle reportedly became the joint sixth highest paid player in the world after he left Southampton to join Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng.
Atletico Madrid signed French forward Kevin Gameiro from La Liga rivals Sevilla for a reported $34 million.
Atletico Madrid signed French forward Kevin Gameiro from La Liga rivals Sevilla for a reported $34 million.
Andre Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia for an initial fee of $39 million after a successful Euro 2016 in which he starred for Portugal as the country won its first ever international title.
Andre Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia for an initial fee of $39 million after a successful Euro 2016 in which he starred for Portugal as the country won its first ever international title.
Mario Goetze re-joined Borussia Dortmund after an unsuccessful three years with Bayern Munich.
Mario Goetze re-joined Borussia Dortmund after an unsuccessful three years with Bayern Munich.
Dortmund continued to bolster its squad by signing Andre Schurrle from Bundesliga rival Wolfsburg for a reported fee of $33 million.
Dortmund continued to bolster its squad by signing Andre Schurrle from Bundesliga rival Wolfsburg for a reported fee of $33 million.
N&#39;Golo Kante was the first star name to be sold from Leicester City&#39;s Premier League-winning side, signing for Chelsea in a $42 million deal.
N'Golo Kante was the first star name to be sold from Leicester City's Premier League-winning side, signing for Chelsea in a $42 million deal.
Antonio Conte continued his Chelsea revolution by signing the 22-year-old Michy Batshuayi from Marseille for $44 million.
Antonio Conte continued his Chelsea revolution by signing the 22-year-old Michy Batshuayi from Marseille for $44 million.
Juventus completed the signing of Medhi Benatia from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan.
Juventus completed the signing of Medhi Benatia from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan.
Barcelona completed the signing of French left back Lucas Digne from Paris Saint-Germain.
Barcelona completed the signing of French left back Lucas Digne from Paris Saint-Germain.
Samuel Umtiti joined compatriot Digne at the Nou Camp, signing a five-year deal. Umtiti moved from French side Lyon.
Samuel Umtiti joined compatriot Digne at the Nou Camp, signing a five-year deal. Umtiti moved from French side Lyon.
Manchester United&#39;s new manager Jose Mourinho made Henrikh Mkhitaryan his second signing at the club, paying Borussia Dortmund a fee of around $40 million.
Manchester United's new manager Jose Mourinho made Henrikh Mkhitaryan his second signing at the club, paying Borussia Dortmund a fee of around $40 million.
Story highlights

  • Manchester City signs Leroy Sane
  • Transfer fee reportedly as $56 million
  • Fifth and most expensive signing under Guardiola

(CNN)Manchester City has signed Germany forward Leroy Sane on a five-year deal, the club announced on its website Tuesday.

The 20-year-old becomes Pep Guardiola's fifth and most expensive signing so far, with City paying Schalke a reported transfer fee of $49 million, which could rise to $56 million. Neither club disclosed the fee, though Schalke said "the necessary economic conditions" had been met.
    If the fee does rise to $56 million it would make Sane the 21st most expensive signing in history.
    Despite having only 47 Bundesliga appearances to his name, Sane -- who helped Germany reach the semifinals of Euro 2016 -- quickly became one of the most sought-after players of the summer transfer window.
    "One of the reasons I decided to join City was Pep Guardiola; he convinced me to come here and that I can continue to progress," Sane told the City website.
    "I know I will learn a lot under him and now I can take the next step in my career. I followed Pep at Barcelona and at Bayern where he achieved a lot and worked really well with young players.
    "I think he can make me a more complete player. I think I will need a bit of time to start with because it's another league and there's a different style of play but I think I can adapt very quickly."

    'Hearts bleed'

    Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel said the German club's "hearts bleed a little" at Sane's departure.
    "We gave the green light for the transfer because the necessary economic conditions were met," Heidel told the Schalke website. "In Leroy we are losing a great footballer with a good character, to whom we have a lot to thank for.
    "The whole team and club wishes him all the best for his new challenge."
    Sane joins Nolito, Ilkay Gundogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aaron Mooy as Guardiola continues to reshape his squad following the departure of Manuel Pellegrini.
    READ MORE: Bolt tells Zlatan: 'I'll be watching you'
    The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said the club is "very happy" Sane opted for the blue half of Manchester, as Guardiola's total spending at his new club now stands at $97 million.
    "He is a special talent, and an exciting player that I think our supporters will enjoy watching," the 45-year-old told City's website.
    "He has great technical ability, is comfortable on the ball and there is much to admire about the way he plays football. He also has a very positive attitude and will fit in well with our squad.
    "At 20, he is still developing as a player but he is already a member of the German national side and I think he will be a fantastic asset to our club."