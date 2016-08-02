Story highlights
(CNN)Manchester City has signed Germany forward Leroy Sane on a five-year deal, the club announced on its website Tuesday.
The 20-year-old becomes Pep Guardiola's fifth and most expensive signing so far, with City paying Schalke a reported transfer fee of $49 million, which could rise to $56 million. Neither club disclosed the fee, though Schalke said "the necessary economic conditions" had been met.
If the fee does rise to $56 million it would make Sane the 21st most expensive signing in history.
Despite having only 47 Bundesliga appearances to his name, Sane -- who helped Germany reach the semifinals of Euro 2016 -- quickly became one of the most sought-after players of the summer transfer window.
"One of the reasons I decided to join City was Pep Guardiola; he convinced me to come here and that I can continue to progress," Sane told the City website.
"I know I will learn a lot under him and now I can take the next step in my career. I followed Pep at Barcelona and at Bayern where he achieved a lot and worked really well with young players.
"I think he can make me a more complete player. I think I will need a bit of time to start with because it's another league and there's a different style of play but I think I can adapt very quickly."
'Hearts bleed'
Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel said the German club's "hearts bleed a little" at Sane's departure.
"We gave the green light for the transfer because the necessary economic conditions were met," Heidel told the Schalke website. "In Leroy we are losing a great footballer with a good character, to whom we have a lot to thank for.
"The whole team and club wishes him all the best for his new challenge."
Sane joins Nolito, Ilkay Gundogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aaron Mooy as Guardiola continues to reshape his squad following the departure of Manuel Pellegrini.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said the club is "very happy" Sane opted for the blue half of Manchester, as Guardiola's total spending at his new club now stands at $97 million.
"He is a special talent, and an exciting player that I think our supporters will enjoy watching," the 45-year-old told City's website.
"He has great technical ability, is comfortable on the ball and there is much to admire about the way he plays football. He also has a very positive attitude and will fit in well with our squad.
"At 20, he is still developing as a player but he is already a member of the German national side and I think he will be a fantastic asset to our club."