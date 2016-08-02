Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings On August 8, Paul Pogba became the most expensive signing in football history after rejoining Manchester United from Juventus in a deal worth €105 million ($116 million). Hide Caption 1 of 30

On July 26, Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain became the third most expensive signing in history, joining Italian champion Juventus from Serie A rival Napoli for €90 million ($99 million).

On June 30, Brazil forward Hulk became the Chinese Super League's most expensive signing, after joining Shanghai SIPG from Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg for €55.8 million ($60.8 million).

On June 28, Sadio Mane became the most expensive African player when the Senegal forward joined Liverpool from Southampton in a deal worth a reported £34 million ($44.5 million).

It might have been a free transfer, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic's July 1 move to Manchester United is one of the biggest deals of the summer window. The free-scoring Swede joined Jose Mourinho after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.

On July 6, Mourinho made Henrikh Mkhitaryan his second signing at the club, with Manchester United paying Borussia Dortmund a reported fee of $40 million for the Armenia midfielder.

Mourinho's first acquisition was Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly. On June 8, Manchester United announced the 22-year-old's signing from Spanish team Villarreal for a reported £30 million ($39.2 million) fee.

John Stones didn't play a single minute in England's ill-fated Euro 2016 campaign, but on August 9 the 22-year-old joined Manchester City from Everton for a reported fee of $62.7 million -- which made him the world's second-most expensive defender.

A week earlier, Leroy Sane had become Pep Guardiola's fifth Manchester City signing, joining from Schalke for a reported fee of $49 million. The 20-year-old made one appearance at Euro 2016, as a substitute in Germany's semifinal defeat by France.

On July 1, Spain forward Nolito became Guardiola's second signing when Manchester City triggered the €18 million ($20 million) release clause in his Celta Vigo contract.

On June 2, Germany midfielder llkay Gundogan became Guardiola's first City signing, joining for a reported £20 million ($26 million) fee from Borussia Dortmund.

On July 21, Andre Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia for an initial fee of €35 million ($39 million) after a successful Euro 2016 in which the midfielder helped Portugal win its first international title.

Valencia's young Spain striker Paco Alcacer also moved to the Nou Camp after Barcelona clinched a €30 million ($33.4 million) deal on August 30. The 23-year-old has a buyout clause of €100 million ($111.4 million)

France defender Samuel Umtiti moved to the Spanish champion on July 30, signing a five-year deal after Barca paid French side Lyon €25 million ($27.9 million).

Barcelona also completed the €16.5 million ($18.4 million) signing of France international left-back Lucas Digne from Paris Saint-Germain on July 13.

Italy striker Graziano Pelle reportedly became the joint-sixth highest paid player in the world after he left English club Southampton to join Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng in a £13 million ($17 million) deal on July 11. The 31-year-old will reportedly earn that much in one season

On July 30, Spanish club Atletico Madrid signed French forward Kevin Gameiro from La Liga rival Sevilla for a reported €32 million ($35.6 million).

On June 16, Champions League finalist Atletico also agreed a €25 million ($27.8 million) deal for Benfica's Argentinian midfielder Nicolas Gaitan.

World Cup winner Mario Goetze rejoined Borussia Dortmund on July 21 after an unsuccessful spell with Bayern Munich, which had made him Germany's most expensive player at the time when it paid €37 million for him in 2013.

The next day, Dortmund continued to bolster its squad by signing Andre Schurrle from Bundesliga rival Wolfsburg for a reported fee of $33 million.

On July 16, France midfielder N'Golo Kante was the first star name to be sold from Leicester City's Premier League-winning side, signing for English rival Chelsea in a $42 million deal.

On July 3, former Juventus and Italy coach Antonio Conte started his Chelsea revolution by signing 22-year-old Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi from French club Marseille for a reported €40 million ($44.5 million).

On June 13, Juventus paid Italian rival Roma €32 million ($35.6 million) for Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

On July 15, Juventus completed the signing of Morocco defender Medhi Benatia from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan costing €3 million ($3.45 million), with an option to buy for an extra €17 million ($19 million).

Juventus signed Brazilian defender Dani Alves on a free transfer from Barcelona on June 27 after his contract at the Spanish club expired.

On June 21, Real Madrid activated the €30 million ($34 million) buy-back clause for Spain striker Alvaro Morata -- who it had sold to Juventus for €20 million ($22.3 million) in 2014.

Granit Xhaka made headlines at Euro 2016 when his shirt ripped -- before the tournament the Switzerland midfielder had already secured a move to English club Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in a deal worth a reported £30 million ($39.2 million).

After failing to challenge for the Premier League title last season, Arsene Wenger was under pressure to further strengthen his squad with high-profile players -- but it took until August 30 for Arsenal to announce the signing of Lucas Perez from Deportivo la Coruna for a reported fee of £17 million ($22 million). The 27-year-old is uncapped by Spain, but scored 17 goals in La Liga last season.

Bayern Munich started the big-money moves in May, when the German champion announced a €35 million deal for Benfica's teenage midfielder Renato Sanches, who would help Portugal win Euro 2016.