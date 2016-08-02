Breaking News

Transfer deadline day: Who's gone where?

Updated 2:52 PM ET, Tue August 30, 2016

On August 8, Paul Pogba became the most expensive signing in football history &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/08/08/football/paul-pogba-manchester-united-juventus-football/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after rejoining Manchester United from Juventus in a deal worth €105 million ($116 million).&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 26, Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain became the third most expensive signing in history, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/26/football/gonzalo-higuain-record-transfer-napoli-juventus/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;joining Italian champion Juventus from Serie A rival Napoli for €90 million ($99 million).&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On June 30, Brazil forward Hulk became the Chinese Super League&#39;s most expensive signing, after joining Shanghai SIPG from Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg for €55.8 million ($60.8 million).
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On June 28, Sadio Mane became &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/36642523&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the most expensive African player&lt;/a&gt; when the Senegal forward joined Liverpool from Southampton in a deal worth a reported £34 million ($44.5 million).
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
It might have been a free transfer, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic&#39;s July 1 move to Manchester United is one of the biggest deals of the summer window. The free-scoring Swede joined Jose Mourinho after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 6, Mourinho made Henrikh Mkhitaryan his second signing at the club, with Manchester United paying Borussia Dortmund a reported fee of $40 million for the Armenia midfielder.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
Mourinho&#39;s first acquisition was Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly. On June 8, Manchester United announced the 22-year-old&#39;s signing from Spanish team Villarreal for a reported £30 million ($39.2 million) fee.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
John Stones didn&#39;t play a single minute in England&#39;s ill-fated Euro 2016 campaign, but on August 9 the 22-year-old joined Manchester City from Everton for a reported fee of $62.7 million -- which made him the world&#39;s second-most expensive defender.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
A week earlier, Leroy Sane had become Pep Guardiola&#39;s fifth Manchester City signing, joining from Schalke for a reported fee of $49 million. The 20-year-old made one appearance at Euro 2016, as a substitute in Germany&#39;s semifinal defeat by France.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 1, Spain forward Nolito became Guardiola&#39;s second signing when Manchester City triggered the €18 million ($20 million) release clause in his Celta Vigo contract.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On June 2, Germany midfielder llkay Gundogan became Guardiola&#39;s first City signing, joining for a reported £20 million ($26 million) fee from Borussia Dortmund.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 21, Andre Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia for an initial fee of €35 million ($39 million) after a successful Euro 2016 in which the midfielder helped Portugal win its first international title.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
Valencia&#39;s young Spain striker Paco Alcacer also moved to the Nou Camp after Barcelona clinched a €30 million ($33.4 million) deal on August 30. The 23-year-old &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.fcbarcelona.com/football/first-team/news/2016-2017/paco-alcacer-signs-for-fc-barcelona&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has a buyout clause of €100 million ($111.4 million)&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
France defender Samuel Umtiti moved to the Spanish champion on July 30, signing a five-year deal after Barca paid French side Lyon €25 million ($27.9 million).
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
Barcelona also completed the €16.5 million ($18.4 million) signing of France international left-back Lucas Digne from Paris Saint-Germain on July 13.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
Italy striker Graziano Pelle reportedly became the joint-sixth highest paid player in the world after he left English club Southampton to join Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng in a £13 million ($17 million) deal on July 11. The 31-year-old will &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/2892/transfer-zone/2016/07/11/25524672/pelle-leaves-southampton-for-china-for-34m-in-wages&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reportedly earn that much in one season&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 30, Spanish club Atletico Madrid signed French forward Kevin Gameiro from La Liga rival Sevilla for a reported €32 million ($35.6 million).
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On June 16, Champions League finalist Atletico also agreed a €25 million ($27.8 million) deal for Benfica&#39;s Argentinian midfielder Nicolas Gaitan.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
World Cup winner Mario Goetze rejoined Borussia Dortmund on July 21 after an unsuccessful spell with Bayern Munich, which had made him Germany&#39;s most expensive player at the time when it paid €37 million for him in 2013.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
The next day, Dortmund continued to bolster its squad by signing Andre Schurrle from Bundesliga rival Wolfsburg for a reported fee of $33 million.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 16, France midfielder N&#39;Golo Kante was the first star name to be sold from Leicester City&#39;s Premier League-winning side, signing for English rival Chelsea in a $42 million deal.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 3, former Juventus and Italy coach Antonio Conte started his Chelsea revolution by signing 22-year-old Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi from French club Marseille for a reported €40 million ($44.5 million).
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On June 13, Juventus paid Italian rival Roma €32 million ($35.6 million) for Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On July 15, Juventus completed the signing of Morocco defender Medhi Benatia from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan costing €3 million ($3.45 million), with an option to buy for an extra €17 million ($19 million).
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
Juventus signed Brazilian defender Dani Alves on a free transfer from Barcelona on June 27 after his contract at the Spanish club expired.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
On June 21, Real Madrid activated the €30 million ($34 million) buy-back clause for Spain striker Alvaro Morata -- who it had sold to Juventus for €20 million ($22.3 million) in 2014.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
Granit Xhaka made headlines at Euro 2016 &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/06/20/football/shaquiri-switzerland-football-shirts-puma-condoms/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;when his shirt ripped&lt;/a&gt; -- before the tournament the Switzerland midfielder had already secured a move to English club Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in a deal worth a reported £30 million ($39.2 million).
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
After failing to challenge for the Premier League title last season, Arsene Wenger was under pressure to further strengthen his squad with high-profile players -- but it took until August 30 for Arsenal to announce the signing of Lucas Perez from Deportivo la Coruna for a reported fee of £17 million ($22 million). The 27-year-old is uncapped by Spain, but scored 17 goals in La Liga last season.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
Bayern Munich started the big-money moves in May, when the German champion announced a €35 million deal for Benfica&#39;s teenage midfielder Renato Sanches, who would help Portugal win Euro 2016.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
At the same time, Bayern also revealed it had agreed a deal to buy Germany&#39;s World Cup-winning defender Mats Hummels for reportedly a similar initial fee from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund.
Photos: Europe's biggest summer signings
European football's summer transfer window shuts on Wednesday August 31 -- here are the biggest deals so far.