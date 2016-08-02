Patton Oswalt writes moving Facebook post about grieving his wife

(CNN) Patton Oswalt wrote a moving tribute about the loss of his wife, Michelle McNamara, and his struggle with grief on Tuesday.

"Thanks, grief," Oswalt wrote on Facebook . "Thanks for making depression look like the buzzing little bully it always was. Depression is the tallest kid in the 4th grade, dinging rubber bands off the back of your head and feeling safe on the playground, knowing that no teacher is coming to help you. But grief? Grief is Jason Statham holding that 4th grade bully's head in a toilet."

Oswalt explained that grieving for his wife over the last 102 days has been incredibly difficult, but he has been shown "humanity and grace and intelligence" from supporters.

"Complete strangers will send you genuinely touching messages on Facebook and Twitter, or will somehow figure out your address to send you letters which you'll keep and re-read 'cause you can't believe how helpful they are," he wrote.