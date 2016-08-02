What went wrong in Venezuela?

(CNN) From Caribbean beaches to snow-capped mountains, the country has it all. It has the largest proven oil reserves in the world. Many in a thriving professional class left the country when Hugo Chavez took power in 1999, but the early years of his rule saw a massive reduction in poverty, more children in school, and greater access to clean drinking water.

That was very much "then." Now, Venezuela is in a food, health and energy crisis.

What happened?

Plummeting oil prices

Chavez's social programs were possible because of oil revenue. When oil was about $100 a barrel, the millions flowing in through the state-owned petroleum company could be spent on social programs and subsidizing food. But when oil prices fell to less than $30 a barrel (even now they are well under $50), that became unsustainable.