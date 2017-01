Computer hacker Gary McKinnon fought extradition to the United States for more than a decade. In 2012, the United Kingdom blocked his extradition. British Home Secretary Theresa May said McKinnon's Asperger syndrome and depressive illness meant "there is such a high risk of him ending his own life that a decision to extradite would be incompatible with his human rights." McKinnon has admitted to breaking into computers at NASA and the Pentagon, but he said he did so to find out if the US government was covering up the existence of UFOs.