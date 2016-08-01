F1 boss' kidnapped mother-in-law released in Brazil

Story highlights Aparecida Schunck Flosi Palmeira, whose daughter is married to F1 supremo, was freed Sunday

Police said she was being held near Brazilian city of Sao Paulo

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) The mother-in-law of Bernie Ecclestone, the head of Formula One auto racing, was freed Sunday after being kidnapped more than a week ago, authorities said.

Aparecida Schunck Flosi Palmeira, 67, was being held in a house in the city of Cotia, Brazil, about 22 miles west of Sao Paulo, the Sao Paulo State public safety office said.

A Facebook page that appears to be Schunck's says she lives in the southeastern Brazilian city.

Two people have been arrested, according to the anti-kidnapping unit of the city's police department.

Images shown on TV Globo show Schunck arriving at a police station in Sao Paulo flanked by the police and amongst a media scrum.

