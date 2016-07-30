Breaking News

CNN Digital and News Competitors Year to Date Stats

Updated 4:40 PM ET, Mon December 19, 2016

Source: comScore Media Metrix Multi-Platform (Unique Visitors), Mobile Metrix (Unique Visitors) & Video Metrix (Video Views), U.S, based on CNN Brand entity compared to custom list of single brand News/Information Category competitors (Jan '16 -- Nov '16 average);
    Politics source: comScore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, U.S., Unique Visitors, based on News/Information -- Politics Category (Jan '16 -- Nov '16 average).
    Multiplatform Uniques (MM)
    News/Information Category2016 YTD Average
    CNN Brand105
    Yahoo News94
    The New York Times Brand84
    Huffingtonpost.com (All Inclusive)80
    WASHINGTONPOST.COM78
    BUZZFEED.COM76
    FOXNEWS.COM*64
    USATODAY.COM63
    ABCNEWS.COM41
    NBCNEWS.COM*40
    CBSNEWS.COM*39
    MSNBC TV14
    Mobile Uniques (MM)
    News/Information Category2016 YTD Average
    CNN Brand76
    Yahoo News69
    The New York Times Brand66
    Huffingtonpost.com (All Inclusive)65
    BUZZFEED.COM63
    WASHINGTONPOST.COM62
    USATODAY.COM48
    FOXNEWS.COM*46
    ABCNEWS.COM31
    NBCNEWS.COM*30
    CBSNEWS.COM*27
    MSNBC TV9
    Desktop Video Starts (MM)
    News/Information Category2016 YTD Average
    CNN Brand287
    FOXNEWS.COM*158
    Yahoo News149
    BUZZFEED.COM88
    CBSNEWS.COM*37
    ABCNEWS.COM29
    MSNBC TV26
    NBCNEWS.COM*24
    NYTIMES.COM*20
    WASHINGTONPOST.COM15
    USATODAY.COM9
    HUFFINGTONPOST.COM5
    Multiplatform Uniques (MM)
    News/Information Category - Politics Category2016 YTD Average
    CNN Politics39
    HuffPost Politics25
    Politico19
    Fox News Politics18
    MSNBC TV14
    THEHILL.COM13
    Townhall Media12
    SALON.COM9
    NBCNews.com Politics9
    RealClear Media Group8
    MOTHERJONES.COM (w/ history)8
    Newsmax.com Sites8