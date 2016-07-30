CNN Digital and News Competitors Year to Date Stats

Source: comScore Media Metrix Multi-Platform (Unique Visitors), Mobile Metrix (Unique Visitors) & Video Metrix (Video Views), U.S, based on CNN Brand entity compared to custom list of single brand News/Information Category competitors (Jan '16 -- Nov '16 average);
Politics source: comScore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, U.S., Unique Visitors, based on News/Information -- Politics Category (Jan '16 -- Nov '16 average).
|Multiplatform Uniques (MM)
|News/Information Category
|2016 YTD Average
|CNN Brand
|105
|Yahoo News
|94
|The New York Times Brand
|84
|Huffingtonpost.com (All Inclusive)
|80
|WASHINGTONPOST.COM
|78
|BUZZFEED.COM
|76
|FOXNEWS.COM*
|64
|USATODAY.COM
|63
|ABCNEWS.COM
|41
|NBCNEWS.COM*
|40
|CBSNEWS.COM*
|39
|MSNBC TV
|14
|Mobile Uniques (MM)
|News/Information Category
|2016 YTD Average
|CNN Brand
|76
|Yahoo News
|69
|The New York Times Brand
|66
|Huffingtonpost.com (All Inclusive)
|65
|BUZZFEED.COM
|63
|WASHINGTONPOST.COM
|62
|USATODAY.COM
|48
|FOXNEWS.COM*
|46
|ABCNEWS.COM
|31
|NBCNEWS.COM*
|30
|CBSNEWS.COM*
|27
|MSNBC TV
|9
|Desktop Video Starts (MM)
|News/Information Category
|2016 YTD Average
|CNN Brand
|287
|FOXNEWS.COM*
|158
|Yahoo News
|149
|BUZZFEED.COM
|88
|CBSNEWS.COM*
|37
|ABCNEWS.COM
|29
|MSNBC TV
|26
|NBCNEWS.COM*
|24
| NYTIMES.COM*
|20
|WASHINGTONPOST.COM
|15
|USATODAY.COM
|9
| HUFFINGTONPOST.COM
|5
|Multiplatform Uniques (MM)
|News/Information Category - Politics Category
|2016 YTD Average
|CNN Politics
|39
|HuffPost Politics
|25
|Politico
|19
|Fox News Politics
|18
|MSNBC TV
|14
|THEHILL.COM
|13
|Townhall Media
|12
|SALON.COM
|9
|NBCNews.com Politics
|9
|RealClear Media Group
|8
|MOTHERJONES.COM (w/ history)
|8
|Newsmax.com Sites
|8