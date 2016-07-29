Breaking News

Is Black Lives Matter blowing it?

By John Blake, CNN

Updated 12:09 PM ET, Tue August 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Protester Ieshia Evans is detained by law enforcement officers near the police headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday, July 9. Evans was among dozens of people protesting &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/07/us/baton-rouge-alton-sterling-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the death of Alton Sterling,&lt;/a&gt; who was fatally shot by police just a few days earlier. Click through the gallery to see memorable images from other protests throughout history.
Photos: Protests past and present
Protester Ieshia Evans is detained by law enforcement officers near the police headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday, July 9. Evans was among dozens of people protesting the death of Alton Sterling, who was fatally shot by police just a few days earlier. Click through the gallery to see memorable images from other protests throughout history.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
On March 12, 1930, Indian nationalist leader Mahatma Gandhi led a nonviolent protest against the British Empire. The march protested the British tax on salt, a necessity of everyday life. Gandhi called for Indians to illegally make salt or buy it illegally. More nonviolent protests against the tax were mounted in large cities across India, and Gandhi&#39;s methods eventually led to India&#39;s independence.
Photos: Protests past and present
On March 12, 1930, Indian nationalist leader Mahatma Gandhi led a nonviolent protest against the British Empire. The march protested the British tax on salt, a necessity of everyday life. Gandhi called for Indians to illegally make salt or buy it illegally. More nonviolent protests against the tax were mounted in large cities across India, and Gandhi's methods eventually led to India's independence.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
Rosa Parks became an inspiration for the modern civil rights movement when she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, on December 1, 1955, after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a city bus. For 381 days, African-Americans boycotted public transportation to protest Parks&#39; arrest and, in turn, segregation laws. The boycott led to a 1956 Supreme Court ruling desegregating public transportation in Montgomery. Soon after, Parks was photographed near the front of a bus in what became an enduring image of the civil rights movement.
Photos: Protests past and present
Rosa Parks became an inspiration for the modern civil rights movement when she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, on December 1, 1955, after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a city bus. For 381 days, African-Americans boycotted public transportation to protest Parks' arrest and, in turn, segregation laws. The boycott led to a 1956 Supreme Court ruling desegregating public transportation in Montgomery. Soon after, Parks was photographed near the front of a bus in what became an enduring image of the civil rights movement.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
A 17-year-old civil rights demonstrator, defying an anti-parade ordinance in Birmingham, Alabama, is attacked by a police dog on May 3, 1963.
Photos: Protests past and present
A 17-year-old civil rights demonstrator, defying an anti-parade ordinance in Birmingham, Alabama, is attacked by a police dog on May 3, 1963.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to supporters on the Mall in Washington during the March on Washington on August 28, 1963.
Photos: Protests past and present
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to supporters on the Mall in Washington during the March on Washington on August 28, 1963.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
Jan Rose Kasmir stands in front of National Guard members outside the Pentagon during an anti-Vietnam War march on October 21, 1967.
Photos: Protests past and present
Jan Rose Kasmir stands in front of National Guard members outside the Pentagon during an anti-Vietnam War march on October 21, 1967.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
Students in Paris hurl projectiles at the police on Boulevard Saint-Germain during the uprisings of May 6, 1968.
Photos: Protests past and present
Students in Paris hurl projectiles at the police on Boulevard Saint-Germain during the uprisings of May 6, 1968.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
Black Panther members protest in Chicago in 1968.
Photos: Protests past and present
Black Panther members protest in Chicago in 1968.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
A pacifist demonstrates in Santa Monica, California, on June 15, 1968.
Photos: Protests past and present
A pacifist demonstrates in Santa Monica, California, on June 15, 1968.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
Tommie Smith and John Carlos, gold and bronze medalists in the 200-meter run at the 1968 Olympic Games, raise their fists in the Black Power salute on October 16, 1968, in Mexico City.
Photos: Protests past and present
Tommie Smith and John Carlos, gold and bronze medalists in the 200-meter run at the 1968 Olympic Games, raise their fists in the Black Power salute on October 16, 1968, in Mexico City.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
John Lennon and Yoko Ono give a press conference during their &quot;bed-in&quot; for peace at an Amsterdam hotel in March 1969.
Photos: Protests past and present
John Lennon and Yoko Ono give a press conference during their "bed-in" for peace at an Amsterdam hotel in March 1969.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
Mary Ann Vecchio kneels over the body of student Jeffrey Miller during an anti-war demonstration at Kent State University in Ohio on May 4, 1970.
Photos: Protests past and present
Mary Ann Vecchio kneels over the body of student Jeffrey Miller during an anti-war demonstration at Kent State University in Ohio on May 4, 1970.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
Young Chinese demonstrators protest official corruption and urge democracy in Beijing&#39;s Tiananmen Square in 1989.
Photos: Protests past and present
Young Chinese demonstrators protest official corruption and urge democracy in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
A man in Tiananmen Square stands in front of a column of T-59 tanks on June 4, 1989.
Photos: Protests past and present
A man in Tiananmen Square stands in front of a column of T-59 tanks on June 4, 1989.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
Police Lt. John Pike at the University of California, Davis, uses pepper spray to break up Occupy UC Davis protesters on the school&#39;s quad on November 18, 2011. This image sparked controversy amid the Occupy protests and fueled the flames for protesters. A judge ruled that the university must pay Pike $38,000 in workers&#39; compensation for the depression and anxiety he suffered as a result of the backlash from the incident.
Photos: Protests past and present
Police Lt. John Pike at the University of California, Davis, uses pepper spray to break up Occupy UC Davis protesters on the school's quad on November 18, 2011. This image sparked controversy amid the Occupy protests and fueled the flames for protesters. A judge ruled that the university must pay Pike $38,000 in workers' compensation for the depression and anxiety he suffered as a result of the backlash from the incident.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo on December 17, 2011. On January 25, people took to the streets in demonstrations against corruption and failing economic policies. From the beginning, the revolution in Egypt was propelled by the use of social media. The events in Egypt served as a flash point for journalists on the ground, too. For perhaps one of the first times, history itself has been recorded instantaneously, as reporters took to Twitter to share 140-character updates and personal stories from the protests.
Photos: Protests past and present
Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo on December 17, 2011. On January 25, people took to the streets in demonstrations against corruption and failing economic policies. From the beginning, the revolution in Egypt was propelled by the use of social media. The events in Egypt served as a flash point for journalists on the ground, too. For perhaps one of the first times, history itself has been recorded instantaneously, as reporters took to Twitter to share 140-character updates and personal stories from the protests.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
A riot police officer uses tear gas as people protest the destruction of a park for a pedestrian project in Istanbul&#39;s Taksim Square on May 28, 2013. The woman in red became the face of the protests.
Photos: Protests past and present
A riot police officer uses tear gas as people protest the destruction of a park for a pedestrian project in Istanbul's Taksim Square on May 28, 2013. The woman in red became the face of the protests.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
Protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, catch fire as they stand behind burning barricades during clashes with police on February 20, 2014. Kiev&#39;s Independence Square had been the center of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/19/world/gallery/ukraine-protests-0218/index.html&quot;&gt;anti-government protests&lt;/a&gt; since November 2013, when President Viktor Yanukovych reversed a decision on a trade deal with the European Union and instead turned toward Russia.
Photos: Protests past and present
Protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, catch fire as they stand behind burning barricades during clashes with police on February 20, 2014. Kiev's Independence Square had been the center of anti-government protests since November 2013, when President Viktor Yanukovych reversed a decision on a trade deal with the European Union and instead turned toward Russia.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong on September 28, 2014. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/22/asia/gallery/hong-kong-students-protest/index.html&quot;&gt;Demonstrations began&lt;/a&gt; in response to China&#39;s decision to allow only Beijing-vetted candidates to stand in the city&#39;s 2017 election for chief executive. Protesters say Beijing has gone back on its pledge to allow universal suffrage in Hong Kong, which was promised &quot;a high degree of autonomy&quot; when it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997. The umbrella has become the defining image of the protest movement, used to shield protesters from tear gas and the elements.
Photos: Protests past and present
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong on September 28, 2014. Demonstrations began in response to China's decision to allow only Beijing-vetted candidates to stand in the city's 2017 election for chief executive. Protesters say Beijing has gone back on its pledge to allow universal suffrage in Hong Kong, which was promised "a high degree of autonomy" when it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997. The umbrella has become the defining image of the protest movement, used to shield protesters from tear gas and the elements.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
A protester in Ferguson, Missouri, stands in front of police vehicles with his hands up on November 24, 2014. A grand jury&#39;s decision not to indict police Officer Darren Wilson in the killing of Michael Brown prompted&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/24/justice/gallery/ferguson-reaction/index.html&quot;&gt; waves of protests in Ferguson&lt;/a&gt; and across the country. The &quot;hands up, don&#39;t shoot&quot; gesture became a rallying cry and protest symbol.
Photos: Protests past and present
A protester in Ferguson, Missouri, stands in front of police vehicles with his hands up on November 24, 2014. A grand jury's decision not to indict police Officer Darren Wilson in the killing of Michael Brown prompted waves of protests in Ferguson and across the country. The "hands up, don't shoot" gesture became a rallying cry and protest symbol.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
A man attempts to calm a fellow demonstrator as they face police in Baltimore in April 2015. Riots broke out after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/27/us/gallery/freddie-gray-funeral/index.html&quot;&gt;the funeral for Freddie Gray&lt;/a&gt;, who died of a severe spinal cord injury while in police custody. His death sparked &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/23/us/gallery/freddie-gray-protest/index.html&quot;&gt;protests in Baltimore&lt;/a&gt; and raised long-simmering tensions between police and residents.
Photos: Protests past and present
A man attempts to calm a fellow demonstrator as they face police in Baltimore in April 2015. Riots broke out after the funeral for Freddie Gray, who died of a severe spinal cord injury while in police custody. His death sparked protests in Baltimore and raised long-simmering tensions between police and residents.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
Tess Apslund, 42, stands with a raised fist in front of uniformed neo-Nazis during a Nordic Resistance Movement demonstration in Borlange, Sweden, on Sunday, May 1.
Photos: Protests past and present
Tess Apslund, 42, stands with a raised fist in front of uniformed neo-Nazis during a Nordic Resistance Movement demonstration in Borlange, Sweden, on Sunday, May 1.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
RESTRICTED baton rouge protester ieshia evans01 salt march protest 01 rosa parks 081202 protest RESTRICTED02 protests05 protests06 protests07 protests09 protests10 protests11 protests12 protests13 protests14 protests01 UC Davis pepper spray 102403 egypt protest RESTRICTED01 protestsUkraine poy 2014 1205 RESTRICTED hong kong protests umbrella RESTRICTED136 poy 2014 1202 baltimore protest 0427RESTRICTED Sweden Nazi protest 0505

(CNN)Here's a question for both supporters and critics of the Black Lives Matter movement:

What does Black Lives Matter want?
Not sure? How about this. Can you cite a moment in which a BLM leader passionately and eloquently denounced the recent shooting deaths of eight police officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge? Can you name one or two leaders from the movement?
    Chances are the answers to those questions fall all over the place. Four years after its founding, BLM is still a movement without a clear meaning for many Americans. Some see it has a hate group; others as cutting-edge activism and yet others as just a step above a mob.
    "Most of the folks in the movement are young and we're black so they assume we're uneducated and uninformed and we're just angry and in the streets," says Johnetta Elzie, a leader in the BLM movement and Campaign Zero, another organization formed to fight police brutality.
    Read More
    Those assumptions may now get worse as BLM leaders confront a make-or-break moment that virtually all protest movements eventually face: What happens when your enemies and unexpected events do a better job of defining your movement than you do?
    BLM leaders are under a new kind of scrutiny because of a whiplash of unexpected events: cell phone videos of two black men who died from police gunfire followed by the ambush and killings of five police officers in Dallas at a Black Lives Matter protest, and three police officers targeted and killed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
    As a result, activists and scholars say BLM is facing the same challenge that confronted striking steelworkers in the 19th century, gay activists blindsided by the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, and Occupy Wall Street demonstrators in 2011. These movements initially captured the public's imagination, then their existence was threatened by something over which they had no control.
    Some of these movements adjusted; others withered.
    "The action is on page one; the retraction is on page 88," says Jerald E. Podair, a historian and author of "Bayard Rustin: American Dreamer." "If you cannot adapt you're simply not going to survive."
    Can BLM adapt? The same organizing philosophy that has helped the movement grow may lead to its demise, some activists and historians say. They cite these four reasons:

    Reason No. 1: The buck stops where?

    BLM organizers made a bold decision when they organized as a hashtag on Twitter four years ago. It was going to be a "leaderful" organization; not one led by a single leader or a centralized leadership structure.
    "We've always made it clear that we are one of many," Elzie says. "There's not one person who can be a leader of the movement. We're all leaders."
    There's a shrewd pragmatism to that decision. Movements built around charismatic leaders evaporate when that leader is assassinated or discredited. The civil rights movement never recovered from the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. Few today can name the organization that Malcolm X headed when he was assassinated by Nation of Islam members (It was called the Organization of Afro-American Unity).
    The gay rights movement was almost halted by the AIDS epidemic but it adjusted with a bold and confrontational strategy. A member of the AIDS activist group ACT-UP yells during a protest at the Republican National Convention in 1992.
    The gay rights movement was almost halted by the AIDS epidemic but it adjusted with a bold and confrontational strategy. A member of the AIDS activist group ACT-UP yells during a protest at the Republican National Convention in 1992.
    The movement's decentralized form of leadership, though, can hurt it when responding to a crisis. Who does the media go to when protesters invoking BLM burn a police car or chant "Pigs in the blanket?" Who speaks for what BLM wants when it has 37 chapters nationwide that list varying goals in their mission statements?
    "When something tragic happens, we're all blamed because there's no central leadership," Elzie says. "We all take a hit."
    The recent police shootings led critics to call BLM a hate group. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, actually felt the need to release a report last week explaining why BLM is not a hate group.
    BLM leaders took a step this week in defining their movement when they released a "Black Lives Matter Policy Agenda." The agenda is the result of a collaboration among at least 50 groups, BLM leaders say.
    The list of demands is sprawling, but the proposed policies include six central demands: "end the war on black people," reparations, investing in the education and health of black people, economic justice, community control and political power.
    Read BLM policy agenda
    Even if people eventually agree on what BLM wants, people still don't know what it is.
    In fact, there are at least two versions of BLM. There's the BLM network founded four years ago by three black female activists angry over the death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teen killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer while walking home. They created the #blacklivesmatter hashtag. Then there's the BLM movement, a more amorphous collection of racial justice groups like Campaign Zero.
    Elzie, for example, doesn't call herself a BLM network leader. Her group is Campaign Zero, but she does consider herself a member of the BLM movement.
    Yet there are advantages to decentralized leadership as well. Consider what BLM has accomplished in four years.
    It has illuminated complex issues like mass incarceration and racial bias in policing for millions of white Americans. BLM activists helped vote out the state's attorney for Cook County, Illinois, this year after it was revealed she waited over a year to file charges against a Chicago police officer who shot to death a black teen.
    Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate, has already adopted some of BLM's rhetoric, by talking about systemic racism and saying at one rally, "Yes, black lives matter."
    And President Obama has publicly supported the group at a recent town hall hosted by ABC.
    "The phrase 'Black Lives Matter' simply refers to the notion that there's a specific vulnerability for African-Americans that needs to be addressed," Obama said at the town hall. "It's not meant to suggest that other lives don't matter; it's to suggest that other folks aren't experiencing this particular vulnerability."
    According to a Pew Research Center poll released last month -- taken before the Dallas shootings -- roughly 4 in 10 Americans support BLM. Still, a large number, 30%, said they have not heard anything or had no opinion about BLM. And about 40% of whites who have heard of BLM say they don't understand its goals.
    Great leaders eventually emerge in most protest movements, says Timothy Patrick McCarthy, an activist and Harvard history professor who studies protest movements.
    "Martin Luther King wasn't Martin when the movement began," says McCarthy, author of "Protest Nation: Words That Inspired a Century of American Radicalism." "We have yet to see perhaps a leader like King or Malcolm X or Ella Baker emerge. Maybe we have and we don't just know it yet."

    Reason No. 2: They're not trying to speak White America's language

    Here's something else that's striking about BLM: The movement is filled with passionate and eloquent speakers, but can anyone name a great speech or even a memorable soundbite by a BLM leader?
    One speech and one image come to mind. The electrifying speech by actor and activist Jesse Williams defending BLM at the recent BET awards.
    Actor Jesse Williams&#39; BET Awards speech championing Black Lives Matter went viral but few other BLM speeches have captured the public&#39;s attention.
    Actor Jesse Williams' BET Awards speech championing Black Lives Matter went viral but few other BLM speeches have captured the public's attention.
    And the viral photo of Ieisha Evans, BLM marcher, facing off against a phalanx of riot police. She is armed with nothing but a look of serene resolve.
    But there's little sense yet that BLM has consistently come up with the type of reassuring language that has traditionally moved skeptical white Americans. It is a language King spoke to goad them into action, one historian says.
    King grounded his appeals for justice in the language of the Bible and the nation's founding documents. In his "I Have a Dream" speech, King told his audience that his dream was "deeply rooted in the American dream." In others he urged Americans to "be true to what you said on paper," referring to the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.
    "That's what made Martin Luther King Martin Luther King," says Podair, history professor at Lawrence University in Wisconsin. "If you can do that in an eloquent way you can reach across to some white Americans and they will be moved. Then you're speaking their language."
    BLM leaders, however, have made another tactical decision: They're not going to try to adjust their message to reach white America.
    "Black people for too long have been forced to refine our message according to what is comfortable for the mainstream," says Brittany Packnett, one of the BLM movement leaders. "We have made a distinctive choice not to do it."
    That decision, to not couch their message to get white buy-in, can be seen in the BET speech by Jesse Williams, who said "the burden of the brutalized is not to comfort the bystander."
    "If you have no interest in equal rights for black people then do not make suggestions to those who do. Sit down," Williams said.
    Packnett says a movement can't call for black freedom if its leaders don't embody it:
    "Our goal is to be free and authentic, not to pacify others."
    Even if BLM adapted its language, it would still be difficult to reach beyond its core supporters, says McCarthy, the Harvard historian. When King spoke of his dream, most Americans got their news from three television networks and newspapers. Today, more people live in media cocoons where they listen only to political voices they agree with, he says.
    "You're not going to get that 18 to 20 minute powerful speech on the Mall where you have MLK talking his dream," he says. "We have so many more voices communicating in these spaces. Everybody tweets, Snapchats and posts on Facebook. Everybody has a platform."

    Reason No. 3: They're not trying to mobilize the black church

    Black protest movements have traditionally sought support from the black church. It is the most potent organizing force for political change in the black community. The most famous slave rebellion was led by a black preacher, Nat Turner. The black church powered the civil rights movement led by King. Today, contemporary black churches do everything from voting registration drives to educating people about Obamacare.
    The BLM, though, is betting that a black protest movement can succeed without the explicit support of the black church. While BLM leaders work with individual black churches and pastors, they say on their website that "this current movement has a very different relationship to the church than movements past."
    "Protesters patently reject any conservative theology about keeping the peace, praying copiously, or turning the other cheek," an unnamed essayist says on the BLM website. "Such calls are viewed as a return to passive respectability politics."
    The BLM is wary of the black church for several reasons. One is the makeup of its leadership. Some of BLM's best-known leaders are women or gay, groups that have traditionally been marginalized by the black church.
    And then there is the autocratic leadership style of many black pastors. Elzie says BLM has reached out to well-known black pastors who won't join because they want to be in charge.
    "If you want to be involved and be in the streets in the protests, that means knowing that you're in the middle of the crowds and you're not the leader," she says. "It's hard for some to be at the table if they're not the one leading the conversations."
    "Traditional" civil rights leaders have also given BLM a mixed reception. The Rev. Andy Young, a close aide to King, recently called BLM protesters "unlovable little brats" but later apologized. The Rev. Al Sharpton criticized BLM protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, for not voting to change their city government. But the NAACP has adopted some of BLM's rhetoric and even helped local BLM leaders organize. And Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, said that BLM was "adding support and momentum" to the contemporary civil rights struggle.
    A black protest movement, though, doesn't need the widespread support of the black church to be successful, one historian says. King proved that.
    Large segments of the traditional black church rejected King, says Clarence Lang, author of "Black America in the Shadow of the Sixties: Notes on the Civil Rights Movement, Neoliberalism, and Politics." King was part of a "militant minority" in the black church because many of its leaders thought he was too radical, Lang says.
    At a BLM rally it doesn't matter if you're straight, gay, well-dressed, white, transgender, young -- all are welcome.
    "One of the most promising aspects of Black Lives Matter is that it has been able to create a political space that allows African-Americans to participate openly from so many different identities and walks of life, including those outside the boundaries of what might be considered 'respectable,' " says Lang, a professor of African and African-American studies at the University of Kansas.

    Reason No. 4: Movements that don't bend are broken

    "No battle plan survives contact with the enemy."
    Anarchist Alexander Berkman attempts to assassinate steel factory owner Henry Frick during the Homestead strike in 1892. The strike was going well for workers until a lone gunman derailed their movement.
    Anarchist Alexander Berkman attempts to assassinate steel factory owner Henry Frick during the Homestead strike in 1892. The strike was going well for workers until a lone gunman derailed their movement.
    That's a military adage that underscores the unpredictability of warfare. Great battles are often won not by genius strategizing but by chance events: a freak storm destroys a fleet of warships; an absentminded soldier loses crucial battle plans; a general falls ill on the eve of a campaign.
    Protest movements often face the same abrupt reversals of fate, says Podair, the historian. He cites an infamous defeat from the union movement, the Homestead steelworkers strike.
    The steelworkers union initially looked like it had won a bloody battle against a ruthless figure of the Robber Baron era, steel titan Andrew Carnegie. On July 6, 1892, thousands of unionized steelworkers successfully beat back 300 armed detectives who had been dispatched to the Homestead steel mill by Carnegie to crush the strike. They were protesting working 12-hour days, and six to seven day work weeks, and their plight earned sympathetic newspaper coverage across the nation.
    That sympathy evaporated about three weeks later because of the actions of one gunman. An anarchist tried to assassinate Henry Clay Frick, Carnegie's plant manager at Homestead and his designated union buster. Frick's reaction -- he and others subdued his would-be assassin after being shot twice and stabbed four times -- made him a hero to the American public. The public then connected a mounting anxiety over anarchists to the striking steelworkers.
    "The union disavowed the anarchist but it was too late," says Podair. "The strike fails and the steelworkers don't get a union going for another 30 years."
    History turns on a hinge; movements that don't learn to adjust often fizzle, Podair says. He cites the example of Occupy Wall Street. It attracted support but didn't have a Plan B after occupying Zuccotti Park near Wall Street.
    "They did not adapt," Podair says. "They were so protest- and spectacle-oriented that they never made the transition into electoral politics, which is where the power is in a democracy."
    McCarthy, the Harvard historian, doesn't think Occupy Wall Street should be called a failure. Nor should it be judged by its power to get candidates elected.
    "We wouldn't have had a Bernie Sanders campaign if it wasn't for the Occupy movement," he says. "We wouldn't have the language of the 1% or Democratic presidential candidates calling for more regulations of the banks."
    McCarthy says a better illustration of a movement's need to adapt is the gay rights movement. It was devastated by the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. That's when the gay community realized that it had to develop more confrontational and theatrical forms of protest because the nation's political and medical community were ignoring the crisis, he says. ACT UP (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power), a new coalition of direct action groups, used high-profile demonstrations and acts of civil disobedience to further their agenda.
    "The movement could have been derailed and died but they rose up, spoke up and acted up," McCarthy says. "And that movement is still with us today."

    Will BLM still exist in the years ahead?

    At least publicly, BLM leaders don't speak of changing their approach.
    Packnett says BLM has repeatedly said that it's not violent or anti-police.
    "We've all said that," she says after a big sigh. "People hear what they want to hear. It doesn't fit with the narrative that critics want to have."
    The future may produce more unexpected narratives for the movement. What if another black shooter attacks police and invokes BLM? What if new cell phone footage shows police officers, not unarmed black people, being gunned down? What if the names of Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland and slogans like "I Can't Breathe" fade from public memory?
    Will a "leaderful" movement that refuses to speak white America's language adapt? Or will it squander the momentum built the last four years?
    If the latter is the case, BLM leaders may confront this question in the future:
    "Hey, whatever happened to Black Lives Matter?"