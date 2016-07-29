Olympic champion @usainbolt has a message for @Ibra_official on his first day of Manchester United training...https://t.co/srGoi8K0rO — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) July 28, 2016

(CNN) If the pressure on Zlatan Ibrahimovic to help lift Manchester United back to the pinnacle of world football wasn't great enough, he's now got Usain Bolt on his case.

The 34-year-old took part in his first training session with his new teammates Thursday and he's already received a warm welcome from the six-time Olympic champion -- a passionate United fan.

Ibrahimovic is expected to play his first game in a United shirt Saturday, when Jose Mourinho's side takes on Glatasaray in its final match on pre-season tour.

"Hey Zlatan, it's Usain Bolt. I just wanna say, welcome to the greatest team you've ever been in: Manchester United," the Jamaican told CNN Sport.

