Usain Bolt: Olympic champion welcomes Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United

By Tom McGowan and Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 6:41 AM ET, Fri July 29, 2016

(CNN)If the pressure on Zlatan Ibrahimovic to help lift Manchester United back to the pinnacle of world football wasn't great enough, he's now got Usain Bolt on his case.

The 34-year-old took part in his first training session with his new teammates Thursday and he's already received a warm welcome from the six-time Olympic champion -- a passionate United fan.
    Ibrahimovic is expected to play his first game in a United shirt Saturday, when Jose Mourinho's side takes on Glatasaray in its final match on pre-season tour.
    "Hey Zlatan, it's Usain Bolt. I just wanna say, welcome to the greatest team you've ever been in: Manchester United," the Jamaican told CNN Sport.
    "Looking forward to goals, I'll be watching you," he finishes with a laugh.
    The world's fastest man will be attempting to defend his three Olympic gold medals in Brazil, as he aims for victory in the 100 and 200 meters as well as the 4x100m relay.
    Bolt has struggled with a hamstring injury in recent weeks but won his first 200m race of the year at the London Anniversary Games last Friday with a time of 19.89s, despite admitting he's not at full fitness.