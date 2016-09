Photos: Pokémon GO ... to Hong Kong People play Pokémon GO at a park in Tin Shui Wai on July 26, 2016 in Hong Kong. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Pokémon GO launched in the city on July 25, three days after it was released in Japan.

Pokémon GO players (called trainers) catch Pokémon, leveling them up and evolving them to enable them to battle other trainers for control of gyms.

Pokémon Gyms and Pokéstops -- where players can acquire in-game items -- are located at points of interest and tourist spots such as The Peak and Victoria Park in Hong Kong.

Pokémon GO was released in Hong Kong more than two weeks after its initial release. The delay saw great frustration on social media and a flurry of groups on messaging apps sharing news and updates.

Since the game's release, hundreds have flocked to Hong Kong's already busy streets and public places, leading some to complain of smartphone "zombies."