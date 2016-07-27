Here are the Secret Service codenames for Trump, Pence

(CNN) The Secret Service has new code names for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence: Mogul and Hoosier.

Nearing the White House means you get a Secret Service detail, and that means the elite security agents need to have a new name buzzing into their ears.

The codenames for the would-be heads of state generally skew toward the slightly witty, and each name in a family all start with the same letter. For example, President Barack Obama is "Renegade" and first lady Michelle Obama is "Renaissance."

Now that Trump and Pence have officially filled out their party's presidential ticket, Secret Service sources told CNN the agency's codename for the GOP candidates.

Trump is "Mogul."

Melania Trump, a former model, is "Muse."

Pence, the head of the Hoosier State, is "Hoosier."

Karen Pence, the governor's wife, is "Hummingbird."

