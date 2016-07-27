DNC puts disability issues front and center

Story highlights Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux: sharp contrasts visible between DNC and RNC on disability issues

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux (@ameliatd) is a writer and editor based in Chicago. Her work has been published in a variety of outlets, including National Journal, FiveThirtyEight, and New York Magazine.

(CNN) Every election cycle, as candidates traverse the country with messages carefully tailored for every possible cross-section of the population, there's at least one voting bloc that's consistently ignored: people with disabilities. It's a puzzling oversight, given that by some measures, more than one in five Americans has a disability, a number that will only continue to grow as the baby boomers age.

This year, though, the Democrats are making disability issues a central part of their convention. On Tuesday night, which happened to be the 26th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act , several disability rights advocates took the stage to declare their support for Hillary Clinton.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux

"As a disabled person, I became a lawyer to advocate that disability is not a problem to be cured, but a part of our identity and diversity," said Dynah Haubert, a lawyer who works for a disability rights organization. "And that's why on the 26th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, I'm with her."

After a presentation on her support for health care reform, Ryan Moore, a health care advocate with spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia dwarfism, spoke about his longtime friendship with Clinton. "I wish everyone could get to know Hillary's heart like I have," he said. "She always looks out for the little guy — no pun intended."

The contrast between the DNC and last week's Republican National Convention was sharp. As disability activists were quick to point out, the RNC's sole speaker with a disability focused almost exclusively on his own odds-defying recovery from a spinal cord injury, rather than the lack of access and systemic discrimination faced by people with disabilities.