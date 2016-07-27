Breaking News

PGA Championship: Back to Baltusrol - Nicklaus' happy hunting ground

Updated 3:17 PM ET, Thu July 28, 2016

The PGA Championship returns to Baltusrol Golf Club for the final major of the 2016 season. The last time it staged the tournament in 2005, Phil Mickelson won the second of his five major titles after a dramatic flop-shot from the rough that earned a birdie on the final hole.
Baltusrol is one of only four U.S. golf courses to have National Historic Landmark status.
Deer roam freely on the grounds -- as seen during Monday&#39;s practice rounds ahead of the 2016 event. The club has regular culls with licensed hunters.
Founded in 1895, the Springfield, New Jersey club has hosted some of the biggest names in golf.
A plaque on the 18th fairway commemorates the famous 1-iron that Jack Nicklaus hit to secure his win in the 1967 U.S. Open.
Nicklaus birdied the final hole to break the U.S. Open scoring record with a four-round total of five-under-par 275.
Arnold Palmer&#39;s &quot;Army&quot; indicated where they wanted Nicklaus to hit the ball, but the &quot;Golden Bear&quot; triumphed by four shots over his great rival.
In 1980, the Baltusrol galleries chanted &quot;Jack is Back&quot; as Nicklaus won his fourth and final U.S. Open title, beating his own scoring record. Notice the periscopes used by fans to see the action.
Second-placed Isao Aoki was paired with Nicklaus all four rounds, and the Japanese golfer also beat the American&#39;s 1967 scoring milestone.
Baltusrol&#39;s Old Course hosted five major tournaments before the club was extensively redeveloped, including the 1915 U.S. Open (pictured). Four-time U.S. amateur champ Jerry Travers won his only U.S. Open title -- by one shot -- and retired soon after.
The Old Course featured the first island green built in the U.S. Ringed by a moat, it was one of the most photographed holes of its day. It became the par-three 16th hole on the new Lower Course, surrounded by bunkers instead of water.
The club reopened in 1922 with two layouts -- the Lower and Upper Courses, both of which have staged major tournaments. Pictured is the &quot;Great Hazard&quot; designed by course architect A. W. Tillinghast for the Lower&#39;s 17th fairway.
Baltusrol&#39;s next major after reopening was the 1926 U.S. Amateur, where George von Elm beat Bobby Jones in the final on the Lower Course. Tillinghast can be seen standing in the far background overseeing play duirng a practice round.
In 1936, Tony Manero won the U.S. Open on Baltusrol&#39;s Upper Course for his only major title.
In the final round Manero was paired with the legendary Gene Sarazen, who had reportedly asked to play with his close friend. Manero, a qualifier for the tournament, shot a new U.S. Open scoring record of 282 to eclipse the mark set in 1916 by four strokes.
Players practice putting in front of the clubhouse in 1936. Originally a converted barnhouse -- the course was built on a farm -- it burned down in 1909 and was rebuilt in a Tudor revival style.
The 1954 U.S. Open was played on the Lower Course, but winner Ed Furgol showed great ingenuity to play a recovery shot to the 18th fairway on the Upper layout in order to reach the final hole.
Furgol made par on the 72nd hole to win his only major title, in the first U.S. Open to be nationally televised -- for one hour of the final round.
Baltusrol has hosted four women&#39;s majors. In 1961, Mickey Wright (center) won the third of her four U.S Open titles, by six shots on the Lower Course.
In 1985, Kathy Baker won the U.S. Women&#39;s Open on the Upper Course -- her only major title.
Baltusrol&#39;s next major was in 1993. Payne Stewart (left, sporting the colors of the Buffalo Bills NFL team) congratulates Lee Janzen -- who beat the 1991 champion by two shots to win the first of his two U.S. Opens, equaling Nicklaus&#39; 1980 scoring record. Spot the photographers in the trees.
Ahead of the 2005 PGA Championship, a special monument to Nicklaus was officially dedicated. The 18-time major winner said of the club: &quot;I shall always count Baltusrol among my favorite courses -- it is certainly one of the finest in the world.&quot;
&quot;Nobody would mistake Baltusrol Lower for charming,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.reesjonesinc.com/baltusrol-lower/golfweek-bradley-klein-like-old-times.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to Golfweek&#39;s Bradley S. Klein, a former PGA Tour caddy&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;It&#39;s more of a steady grind over flawlessly manicured turfgrass.&quot;
Klein wrote that &quot;considerable&quot; tree management since Mickelson&#39;s 2005 PGA win has created more space and provided more sunlight. Pictured is a general view of the fourth hole in 2003.
At the 1993 U.S. Open, John Daly became the first golfer to reach the green at the Lower Course&#39;s 630-yard par-five 17th hole in two shots. He repeated the feat at the 2005 PGA.
In 2005, Mickelson was grouped with Adam Scott (teeing off) and Sergio Garcia -- they are all again in the field for the 2016 event.
Daly, the 1991 PGA winner, is also in the field at Baltusrol but Tiger Woods -- who tied for fourth in 2005 (pictured) and has won the tournament four times -- is still sidelined with long-term back problems.
Story highlights

  • No. 1 Day to defend PGA title
  • Baltusrol hosts tournament for second time
  • Mickelson won 2005 PGA title there
  • Home of two of Nicklaus' famous wins

(CNN)The U.S. PGA Championship is very much the fourth of golf's four major tournaments, and the decision to hold it just two weeks after the British Open has not raised its prestige.

In fact, it will now clash with this week's Women's British Open at Woburn -- helping neither event's attempts to get more exposure.
    The PGA's usual mid-August slot has been taken by the first Olympic event in 112 years, but there is still plenty at stake for the players teeing off at Baltusrol Golf Club on Thursday.
    Read: PGA Championship leaderboard
    As well as the chance to become only the 216th player to win a major tournament since the first back in 1860, Sunday's champion will take home $1.8 million plus 600 FedEx Cup points -- which could be enough to secure a place in the PGA Tour's lucrative end-of-season playoffs.
    Who'll be there?

    Pretty much everyone -- except Tiger Woods.
    Though many of the world's top male golfers have pulled out of the Rio Olympics, most of them citing concerns about the Zika virus, there will be a full array of the game's stars lining up for a crack at the season's final major.
    Read: Spieth joins golf stars skipping Rio
    After this tournament, there will be just three PGA Tour events remaining in which to earn one of the 125 places for the FedEx Cup playoffs, and only two for those going to Brazil -- where there will be no points or prize money on offer.
    Woods, a four-time PGA champion, has missed all four majors this year due to his long-term back problems.

    The defending champion

    An Emotional Day!
    SPORTS Jason Day PGA Championship_00041615

      An Emotional Day!

    Jason Day won his first major title at Whistling Straits last year, denying Jordan Spieth his third success of 2015 in golf's four elite tournaments.
    The Australian has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking from the American this year, winning three tournaments -- including the prestigious Players Championship -- and finishing top 10 at the Masters and U.S. Open before a relatively lowly finish of tied 22nd at Royal Troon this month.
    Day will be hoping to end the run of three first-time major winners that has followed his success 11 months ago.
    "I never really look at it as defending," he said after Monday's practice round. "I try to win it again. That's the mentality."

    The main contenders

    Dustin Johnson -- The American is ranked No. 2 but is arguably in hotter form than Day, finishing tied for second at last weekend's Canadian Open to be top of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup rankings.
    After tying for fourth at the Masters, the 32-year-old won his first major at the U.S. Open, triumphed at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and was equal ninth at the British Open.
    Henrik Stenson -- The Swede won his first major title at Troon with a -20 score that matched Day's 2015 PGA record and was the lowest overall total at a major, and has the depth of experience to mean that shouldn't be a one-off.
    Now ranked fifth, the 40-year-old has previously been as high as No. 2. He made history in 2013 when he became the first golfer to top both the U.S. and European Tour money lists in the same season, and won both flagship finales for a "double double."
    Phil Mickelson -- The veteran American triumphed the only other time the PGA has been played at Baltusrol in 2005 -- the second of his five major titles -- and "Lefty" will be looking to bounce back after his final-day tussle with Stenson at Troon.
    The 46-year-old's second-placing was his best result this season, having missed the cut at the Masters, Players Championship and U.S. Open, but he also has five other top-five finishes.
    Who will win the PGA? Have your say on our Facebook page
    Rory McIlroy -- The former No. 1 has rarely seemed in contention this year but was top 10 at the British Open and the Masters, plus two of the World Golf Championship events.
    You wouldn't rule out the Northern Irishman's chances of lifting the Wanamaker Trophy for the third time come Sunday.
    Jordan Spieth -- The young American has, perhaps understandably, not been able to maintain last year's stratospheric form -- but nonetheless has won two PGA Tour titles and tied for second at Augusta.
    Turning 23 on Wednesday, he'll be wanting to prove some of his critics wrong and give himself the perfect birthday present.

    An outsider to watch

    Andrew "Beef" Johnston was a crowd favorite at Troon as he finished eighth in just his second appearance at a major, lifting him to 88th in the rankings.
    The heavily-bearded Brit -- nicknamed because of a particularly bushy childhood hairdo -- has since signed an endorsement deal with a U.S. fast-food restaurant.
    Big-hitting John Daly is also in the field, thanks to his 1991 success at Crooked Stick, but the popular American has not made the halfway cut at a major since tying for 18th at the 2012 PGA.

    What they're saying

    "I'm really confident in the game right now. I feel like everything is going really well." Dustin Johnson.
    "Out of all the majors the U.S. PGA is usually the fairest because the weather doesn't usually play a massive factor. The golf course setup isn't ridiculously penal like a U.S. Open." Masters champion Danny Willett, who will play the first two rounds with Johnson and Stenson.
    "It's a big golf course, it's unique in that you see 16 holes before you see a par-five if you're teeing off on the front nine ... I consider it one of the top American golf courses." Jordan Spieth on Baltusrol's 7,428-yard, par-70 Lower layout.
    "The driver will be a key club this week, you have to drive the ball straight -- but it doesn't have to be long. The great thing about Baltusrol is that the front of the greens are always open." Phil Mickelson hopes to bring his fine form on the Scottish links to Springfield.
    "Who doesn't like candy and fudge and ice cream? I'm spending the most money in there." Two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson on his new candy store, Bubba's Sweet Spot.

    The venue's grim past

    Baltusrol, founded in 1895, has two 18-hole layouts. Its Lower Course, created in a major redevelopment in 1922, is the one most regularly used for major tournaments -- Jack Nicklaus won the U.S. Open there in 1967 and 1980.
    Golf's legendary "Golden Bear" has called it one of his favorite venues. It has a plaque on the 18th fairway commemorating his famous 1-iron shot at the final hole 49 years ago, plus a monument to the 18-time major winner's achievements.
    Situated in Springfield, New Jersey, Baltusrol is one of only four U.S. golf courses to have been registered as a National Historic Landmark, along with Merion's East Course, Oakmont and Pinehurst No. 2. Deer roam the grounds, so regular licensed culls are necessary.
    It is named after Dutch farmer Baltus Roll, who was brutally murdered on the land the club now occupies in 1831. It was turned into a golf club by New Yorker Louis Keller, a non-golfer best known for publishing the Social Register of elite families.
    Like this story? Get more at cnn.com/golf
    The championship course was redesigned as two 18-hole layouts -- Upper and Lower -- but Keller died just before the 1922 reopening. Both have staged major tournaments.