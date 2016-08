Singer Ciara takes a selfie with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, after he hosted the Kids' Choice Sports Awards. "Proud of my baby," she said in an Instagram post on Friday, July 15. The two tied the knot earlier this month.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Some cast members of the upcoming "Black Panther" movie take a selfie at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 23. From left are actor Chadwick Boseman, director Ryan Coogler, actress Lupita Nyong'o, actor Michael B. Jordan, actress Danai Gurira and panel moderator Chris Hardwick.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Actress Reese Witherspoon, left, poses for a photo with her daughter, Ava Phillippe, on Friday, July 8. "Mother daughter time," she said on Instagram.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

"Can you tell now whose show I'm doing tonight??" asked model Heidi Klum, who shared a "face swap" photo with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 19.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown takes a photo with actor Verne Troyer on Wednesday, July 20. "Charged up with my guy mini me," Brown said on Instagram.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Actress Mariska Hargitay wears a patriotic hat in this selfie she took on Independence Day. "Happy, healthy, safe #FourthOfJuly to you all," she told her followers.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Model Winnie Harlow takes a selfie with a fan in New York on Monday, July 11. Harlow was attending VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens.

Model Winnie Harlow takes a selfie with a fan in New York on Monday, July 11. Harlow was attending VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Former soccer star Abby Wambach, bottom right, snaps a selfie with other famous athletes at the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards on Tuesday, July 12. Behind Wambach, from left, are NFL running back Todd Gurley, NBA basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, beach volleyball player April Ross, NFL quarterback Cam Newton, former soccer star Landon Donovan, former softball star Jennie Finch and NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from July

Eder, the soccer player who scored the game-winning goal for Portugal in the Euro 2016 final, takes a selfie with his teammates during the award ceremony on Sunday, July 10.