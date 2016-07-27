Story highlights America's biggest airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, hosts crazy home-built airplanes

Some look like flying motorcycles or even spaceships

Oshkosh, Wisconsin (CNN) Would you like to ride a "motorcycle in the sky"? That's how one pilot describes an experimental plane he built himself.

How does a cross-country flight in the Quickie Q-200 sound? That plane looks like something from the future -- but it was built by a pilot from a kit he ordered in the mail more than 30 years ago.

Pilots who build their own planes are the heart and soul of America's biggest aviation celebration going on this week in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Culturally, the idea of building or designing your own airplane speaks to the fierce independent spirit that has contributed so much to the aviation world since the pioneering days of the early 1900s.

These two aviators have taken do-it-yourself projects to cruising altitude.

