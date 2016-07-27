Even at the morgue, Venezuelan society unravels

Story highlights Corpses pile up, sometimes for months, at the Bello Monte morgue in Caracas

Statistics show Caracas has become one of the most dangerous places in the world

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) Within 30 feet of the front door, the wretched smell reaches your nostrils and seizes your stomach. There is no doubt: It's the smell of decomposing corpses.

Perched on a hill in a leafy Caracas neighborhood, the Bello Monte morgue has become a symbol of the horror and indignity of death in Venezuela.

Video obtained exclusively by CNN shows a chilling scene: Corpses piled up, sometimes unidentified, on top of each other.

One worker, who did not wish to be identified for fear of government reprisal, told CNN that bodies are sometimes left for months. With so many homicide victims arriving everyday, the morgue staff can't keep up.

Many corpses left unclaimed are tossed in black body bags in what the worker referred to as "the rotten freezer," a blood-smeared room where bodies can be left for up to three months.

