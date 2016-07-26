Story highlights Juventus sign Gonzalo Higuain in $99M transfer

Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have cost more

Higuain deal may precipitate a domino effect in the European transfer market

(CNN) Gonzalo Higuain has become the world's third most expensive player of all time, after the 28-year-old completed his move from Napoli to Juventus for a fee of $99 million.

"Juventus can confirm that it has purchased the registration rights of Gonzalo Higuain for €90 million, payable in two financial years," said a statement on the Juventus website.

The Argentine international, who was born in Brest in France in 1987, has joined the Italian champions on a five-year contract.

Higuain ended the 2015/16 Serie A season with 36 goals, an all-time league record and as many as Juventus strikers Paulo Dybala (19), Mario Mandzukic (11) and Alvaro Morata (6) combined. Higuain might have reached a tally of 40, but missed four penalties out of the seven he took.