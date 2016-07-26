Breaking News

Beyoncé, Adele lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations

By Frank Pallotta

Updated 8:59 AM ET, Wed July 27, 2016

Story highlights

  • MTV announces nominations for the 2016 Video Music Awards
  • Beyoncé scored most nominations with a career-best 11

(CNN)Okay, VMAs, let's get in formation.

MTV announced the nominees for this year's Video Music Awards on Tuesday, and two of music's most popular female artists lead the list.
    Beyoncé tops all nominees with a career-best 11 nominations, while Adele is close behind with eight nominations. Queen Bey's much talked about "Formation" video, and Adele's "Hello" -- viewed more than 1.6 billion times on YouTube -- are nominated for the biggest prize of the event, Video of the Year.
    Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Drake's "Hotline Bling" and Kanye West's "Famous," are also nominated for Video of the Year.
    Traditionally, the VMAs are more about the spectacle -- and downright insanity of the show -- than who takes home the MTV Moonman trophy. (Just ask Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.) With West in the mix, this year should be no exception.
    West, The Weeknd, Calvin Harris, Bryson Tiller and Drake will battle it out for Best Male Video. Sia, Ariana Grande and Rihanna are nominated in the Best Female Video category, along with Adele and Beyoncé.
    Newcomers including Bryson Tiller, Desiigner, Zara Larsson, Lukas Graham and DNCE, are up for the Best New Artist award.
    The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards air live from New York City's Madison Square Garden on August 28.
    Here are the 2016 MTV VMA nominations in full:
    VIDEO OF THE YEAR
    Adele -- "Hello"
    Beyoncé -- "Formation"
    Drake -- "Hotline Bling"
    Justin Bieber -- "Sorry"
    Kanye West -- "Famous"
    BEST FEMALE VIDEO
    Adele -- "Hello"
    Beyoncé -- "Hold Up"
    Sia -- "Cheap Thrills"
    Ariana Grande -- "Into You"
    Rihanna ft. Drake -- "Work" (short version)
    BEST MALE VIDEO
    Drake -- "Hotline Bling"
    Bryson Tiller -- "Don't"
    Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna -- "This Is What You Came For"
    Kanye West -- "Famous"
    The Weeknd -- "Can't Feel My Face"
    BEST COLLABORATION
    Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar -- "Freedom"
    Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign -- "Work From Home"
    Ariana Grande ft. Lil Wayne -- "Let Me Love You"
    Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna -- "This Is What You Came For"
    Rihanna ft. Drake -- "Work" (short version)
    BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO
    Drake -- "Hotline Bling"
    Desiigner -- "Panda"
    Bryson Tiller -- "Don't"
    Chance the Rapper featuring Saba -- "Angels"
    2 Chainz -- "Watch Out"
    BEST POP VIDEO
    Adele -- "Hello"
    Beyoncé -- "Formation"
    Justin Bieber -- "Sorry"
    Alessia Cara -- "Wild Things"
    Ariana Grande -- "Into You"
    BEST ROCK VIDEO
    All Time Low -- "Missing You"
    Coldplay -- "Adventure Of A Lifetime"
    Fall Out Boy ft. Demi Lovato -- "Irresistible"
    twenty one pilots -- "Heathens"
    Panic! At the Disco -- "Victorious"
    BEST ELECTRONIC VIDEO
    Calvin Harris & Disciples -- "How Deep Is Your Love"
    99 Souls ft. Destiny's Child & Brandy -- "The Girl Is Mine"
    Mike Posner -- "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"
    Afrojack -- "SummerThing!"
    The Chainsmokers ft. Daya -- "Don't Let Me Down"
    BREAKTHROUGH LONG FORM VIDEO
    Florence + The Machine -- The Odyssey
    Beyoncé -- Lemonade
    Justin Bieber -- PURPOSE: The Movement
    Chris Brown -- Royalty
    Troye Sivan -- Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy
    BEST NEW ARTIST
    Bryson Tiller
    Desiigner
    Zara Larsson
    Lukas Graham
    DNCE
    BEST ART DIRECTION
    Beyoncé -- "Hold Up"
    Fergie -- "M.I.L.F. $"
    Drake -- "Hotline Bling"
    David Bowie -- "Blackstar"
    Adele -- "Hello"
    BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
    Beyoncé -- "Formation"
    Missy Elliott ft. Pharrell -- "WTF (Where They From)"
    Beyoncé -- "Sorry"
    FKA Twigs -- "M3LL155X"
    Florence + The Machine -- "Delilah"
    BEST DIRECTION
    Beyoncé -- "Formation"
    Coldplay -- "Up&Up"
    Adele -- "Hello"
    David Bowie -- "Lazarus"
    Tame Impala -- "The Less I Know The Better"
    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
    Beyoncé -- "Formation"
    Adele -- "Hello"
    David Bowie -- "Lazarus"
    Alesso -- "I Wanna Know"
    Ariana Grande -- "Into You"
    BEST EDITING
    Beyoncé -- "Format
    Adele -- "Hello"
    Fergie -- "M.I.L.F. $"
    David Bowie -- "Lazarus"
    Ariana Grande -- "Into You"
    BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
    Coldplay -- "Up&Up"
    FKA Twigs -- "M3LL155X"
    Adele -- "Send My Love (to Your New Lover)"
    The Weeknd -- "Can't Feel My Face"
    Zayn -- "PILLOWTALK"