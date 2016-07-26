Beyoncé, Adele lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations

Story highlights
(CNN)Okay, VMAs, let's get in formation.
MTV announced the nominees for this year's Video Music Awards on Tuesday, and two of music's most popular female artists lead the list.
Beyoncé tops all nominees with a career-best 11 nominations, while Adele is close behind with eight nominations. Queen Bey's much talked about "Formation" video, and Adele's "Hello" -- viewed more than 1.6 billion times on YouTube -- are nominated for the biggest prize of the event, Video of the Year.
Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Drake's "Hotline Bling" and Kanye West's "Famous," are also nominated for Video of the Year.
Traditionally, the VMAs are more about the spectacle -- and downright insanity of the show -- than who takes home the MTV Moonman trophy. (Just ask Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.) With West in the mix, this year should be no exception.
West, The Weeknd, Calvin Harris, Bryson Tiller and Drake will battle it out for Best Male Video. Sia, Ariana Grande and Rihanna are nominated in the Best Female Video category, along with Adele and Beyoncé.
Newcomers including Bryson Tiller, Desiigner, Zara Larsson, Lukas Graham and DNCE, are up for the Best New Artist award.
The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards air live from New York City's Madison Square Garden on August 28.
Here are the 2016 MTV VMA nominations in full:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Adele -- "Hello"
Beyoncé -- "Formation"
Drake -- "Hotline Bling"
Justin Bieber -- "Sorry"
Kanye West -- "Famous"
BEST FEMALE VIDEO
Adele -- "Hello"
Beyoncé -- "Hold Up"
Sia -- "Cheap Thrills"
Ariana Grande -- "Into You"
Rihanna ft. Drake -- "Work" (short version)
BEST MALE VIDEO
Drake -- "Hotline Bling"
Bryson Tiller -- "Don't"
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna -- "This Is What You Came For"
Kanye West -- "Famous"
The Weeknd -- "Can't Feel My Face"
BEST COLLABORATION
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar -- "Freedom"
Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign -- "Work From Home"
Ariana Grande ft. Lil Wayne -- "Let Me Love You"
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna -- "This Is What You Came For"
Rihanna ft. Drake -- "Work" (short version)
BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO
Drake -- "Hotline Bling"
Desiigner -- "Panda"
Bryson Tiller -- "Don't"
Chance the Rapper featuring Saba -- "Angels"
2 Chainz -- "Watch Out"
BEST POP VIDEO
Adele -- "Hello"
Beyoncé -- "Formation"
Justin Bieber -- "Sorry"
Alessia Cara -- "Wild Things"
Ariana Grande -- "Into You"
BEST ROCK VIDEO
All Time Low -- "Missing You"
Coldplay -- "Adventure Of A Lifetime"
Fall Out Boy ft. Demi Lovato -- "Irresistible"
twenty one pilots -- "Heathens"
Panic! At the Disco -- "Victorious"
BEST ELECTRONIC VIDEO
Calvin Harris & Disciples -- "How Deep Is Your Love"
99 Souls ft. Destiny's Child & Brandy -- "The Girl Is Mine"
Mike Posner -- "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"
Afrojack -- "SummerThing!"
The Chainsmokers ft. Daya -- "Don't Let Me Down"
BREAKTHROUGH LONG FORM VIDEO
Florence + The Machine -- The Odyssey
Beyoncé -- Lemonade
Justin Bieber -- PURPOSE: The Movement
Chris Brown -- Royalty
Troye Sivan -- Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy
BEST NEW ARTIST
Bryson Tiller
Desiigner
Zara Larsson
Lukas Graham
DNCE
BEST ART DIRECTION
Beyoncé -- "Hold Up"
Fergie -- "M.I.L.F. $"
Drake -- "Hotline Bling"
David Bowie -- "Blackstar"
Adele -- "Hello"
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Beyoncé -- "Formation"
Missy Elliott ft. Pharrell -- "WTF (Where They From)"
Beyoncé -- "Sorry"
FKA Twigs -- "M3LL155X"
Florence + The Machine -- "Delilah"
BEST DIRECTION
Beyoncé -- "Formation"
Coldplay -- "Up&Up"
Adele -- "Hello"
David Bowie -- "Lazarus"
Tame Impala -- "The Less I Know The Better"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé -- "Formation"
Adele -- "Hello"
David Bowie -- "Lazarus"
Alesso -- "I Wanna Know"
Ariana Grande -- "Into You"
BEST EDITING
Beyoncé -- "Format
Adele -- "Hello"
Fergie -- "M.I.L.F. $"
David Bowie -- "Lazarus"
Ariana Grande -- "Into You"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Coldplay -- "Up&Up"
FKA Twigs -- "M3LL155X"
Adele -- "Send My Love (to Your New Lover)"
The Weeknd -- "Can't Feel My Face"
Zayn -- "PILLOWTALK"