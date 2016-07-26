Beyoncé, Adele lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations

Story highlights MTV announces nominations for the 2016 Video Music Awards

Beyoncé scored most nominations with a career-best 11

(CNN) Okay, VMAs, let's get in formation.

MTV announced the nominees for this year's Video Music Awards on Tuesday, and two of music's most popular female artists lead the list.

Beyoncé tops all nominees with a career-best 11 nominations, while Adele is close behind with eight nominations. Queen Bey's much talked about "Formation" video, and Adele's "Hello" -- viewed more than 1.6 billion times on YouTube -- are nominated for the biggest prize of the event, Video of the Year.

Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Drake's "Hotline Bling" and Kanye West's "Famous," are also nominated for Video of the Year.

