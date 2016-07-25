Celebs back Clinton while others protest at DNC

Washington (CNN) A star-studded list of speakers, performers and attendees descended upon Philadelphia for the Democratic National Convention this week, where Hillary Clinton is set to accept the Democratic nomination for president along with her newly minted running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

Here are some of the highlights and a rundown of highlights coming up:

Rosario Dawson

I love these champions of the fight for love & equal rights #DNCinPHL @rosariodawson @mrdannyglover @shailenewoodley pic.twitter.com/vmnaTtgIg8

"We're just supposed to fall in line and go with what the party wants and we went, 'No, no, no, no, no.' Because it's not about Bernie," Dawson said, "and we've been saying that the whole time, but I don't think they believed it because so many other people are running because of ego."

Susan Sarandon

The actress is one of Clinton's fiercest critics in Hollywood and even suggested that Clinton would be "more dangerous" than Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Susan Sarandon is having literally the worst time at the #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/Ola9Hi3y5o — Ian McKenna (@Ian_McK_) July 26, 2016

Sarandon slammed the DNC following the email leak, calling the actions of Democratic officials "disgusting." She is see in the GIF above shaking her head in dismay during the speeches on Monday.

Sarandon spoke at the climate change rally with Woodley on Sunday and protested against the Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday.

Shailene Woodley

Woodley, who campaigned for Sanders in Rhode Island in April, led a cross-country caravan with Sanders fans from Los Angeles to Philadelphia to keep the Vermont senator's "political revolution" alive.

CALL TO ACTION.we're sending a powerful videoDIRECTLY 2 @BernieSanders &we need ur voicesMeet now: Pattison Ave & S Broad St

Philadelphia — Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) July 25, 2016

The caravan has arrived! Welcome @shailenewoodley & friends, can't wait to welcome you to the movement house. :) pic.twitter.com/0J6pGOD4bu — Democracy Spring (@DemSpring) July 24, 2016

The caravan arrived Sunday and Woodley took park in a rally for climate change along with Sarandon and Danny Glover.

Demi Lovato

Lovato has worked to rally young voters behind Clinton during the primary and on Monday night she reaffirmed her support for Clinton before the DNC crowd where she performed her hit song "Confident."

Paul Simon

The musician, who is one half of the legendary "Simon and Garfunkle" group, performed the classic 70s hit song, "Bridge Over Troubled Water," Monday night.

Katy Perry

Pop star Perry is a longtime supporter of Clinton and performed at a Clinton rally in Iowa last year and at a New York fundraiser in March. Perry's high-powered hit "Roar" has been playing at Clinton rallies and is included on Clinton's official Spotify playlist.

🙋🏻#1 fan over here will be in Philly nxt week using my voice 2 support @HillaryClinton! Txt KATY PERRY to 47246 to tune in when I'm on stage — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 21, 2016

"#1 fan over here will be in Philly nxt week using my voice 2 support @HillaryClinton!," Perry tweeted.

Eva Longoria

The "Desperate Housewives" actress is a longtime Democrat who spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2012 in support of President Barack Obama.

Can't wait to support @HillaryClinton at @DemConvention next week. Text LONGORIA to 47246 to learn why this election matters to me. — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) July 20, 2016

"Can't wait to support @HillaryClinton at @DemConvention next week," Longoria tweeted.

Chloë Grace Moretz

The actress campaigned for Clinton in Nevada in February. She shared a picture of herself with Clinton on Instagram and announced that she will be speaking at the DNC.

I am so happy to announce I will be speaking At the democratic national convention ! #DNC #ImWithHer going to be such a beautiful historic day and I can't believe I have the immense honor of being part of it. Thank you @hillaryclinton ! A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jul 20, 2016 at 11:37am PDT

America Ferrera and Lena Dunham

Ferrera first backed Clinton during the 2008 primary and announced that she and "Girls" actress Lena Dunham, who campaigned for Clinton in New Hampshire, will be speaking together at the DNC.

Honored 2 announce that @lenadunham & I will be speaking 2gether at @DemConvention in support of @HillaryClinton ! pic.twitter.com/fqAjTYQiHI — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) July 20, 2016

You better believe I'll be @DemConvention to see @HillaryClinton accept the nomination. Text DUNHAM to 47246 for all the latest updates 🇺🇸 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 20, 2016

Tony Goldwyn

The "Scandal" actor, who plays President Fitzgerald Grant, campaigned for Clinton in Iowa last year and tweeted that he will be speaking at the DNC.

So excited to speak at the @DemConvention next week! Text GOLDWYN to 47246 to keep up with all the details! @HillaryClinton #ImWithHer — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) July 20, 2016

Elizabeth Banks

The actress joined Clinton at a rally in California last month and tweeted that she will be joining Ferrera, Longoria and Dunham at the DNC.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The NBA hall of famer, who has been outspoken against Trump, tweeted that he will be speaking at the DNC.

Honored to be supporting @HillaryClinton @DemConvention in Philly next Thursday. Text KAJ to 47246 to keep up with me while I'm there. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) July 20, 2016

Jason Collins

Collins, who is the first openly gay player to appear in an NBA game, tweeted that he will be speaking at the DNC with his twin brother, Jarron.

Honored to support @HillaryClinton & excited to announce that @jarronctwin & I will be speaking at the @DemConvention in Philadelphia! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) July 20, 2016

Erika Alexander

The actress, who rose to fame on "The Cosby Show," was a DNC delegate in 2008 and announced that she will be attending the convention this year.

I'll be at the @demconvention next week to support @hillaryclinton. Text ERIKA to 47246 to find out more! Onward! pic.twitter.com/T6raeRm43y — Erika Alexander (@EAlexTheGreat) July 20, 2016

Debra Messing

The "Will and Grace" actress is an LGBT rights activist and has been vocal about her support for Clinton, even getting into a Twitter feud last spring with actress Susan Sarandon, who supported Sanders.

Star Jones

The TV personality and actress campaigned for Clinton in South Carolina in October.

How ironic I was at the #WhiteHouse today when I confirmed I'm speaking @DemConvention next week for #45POTUS. pic.twitter.com/LpcArolPgj — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) July 20, 2016

Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz and DJ Jazzy Jeff

Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz and DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to headline the "Camden Rising" concert at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, next Thursday for Democratic convention delegates and invited guests.

Although the convention is taking place in Philadelphia this year, Camden is only minutes away on the opposite side of the Delaware River.

Lady Gaga endorsed Clinton early in her candidacy and has voiced her support for the former secretary of state throughout the 2016 election.

#HILLARY2016 VOTE for the 1st female US president in history. This country could use a little rock n' roll. 🇺🇸🙏🏽🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/3kYJsvclc0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 7, 2016

Snoop Dogg

The rapper will headline the Democratic National Convention's "Unity Party" for donors at Philadelphia's Electric Factory on Thursday.

Janelle Monae

The singer and Black Lives Matter activist is set to headline House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's opening day party.

Team #Hillary2016. No question about it. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 22, 2016

Stephen Colbert

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks with Colbert as she visits the floor of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 24, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The comedian filmed a Democratic convention edition of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" from the convention floor Sunday.

Idina Menzel and Cyndi Lauper

The singers will perform at a "women's tea" thrown by Pelosi, according to the minority leader's schedule as reported by The Washington Post.

Bryan Cranston

The "Breaking Bad" actor has been an outspoken critic of Trump and is set to appear at a luncheon also thrown by Pelosi later in the week.

Alicia Keys