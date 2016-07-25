Celebs back Clinton while others protest at DNC

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)A star-studded list of speakers, performers and attendees descended upon Philadelphia for the Democratic National Convention this week, where Hillary Clinton is set to accept the Democratic nomination for president along with her newly minted running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.
Here are some of the highlights:
Rosario Dawson
While most celebrities are headed to express their support for the former secretary of state through speeches or performances, actress Rosario Dawson, who is a die-hard Bernie Sanders supporter, said she is headed to Philadelphia to protest. Dawson spoke out against the DNC on Twitter since emails were leaked by Wikileaks that show DNC staffers favoring Clinton over Sanders.
And on Monday while addressing a rally of Sanders supporters and delegates in Philadelphia, a defiant Dawson said Clinton is "not a leader" but a "follower" and refused to back the former secretary of state, despite Sanders' plea.
"We're just supposed to fall in line and go with what the party wants and we went, 'No, no, no, no, no.' Because it's not about Bernie," Dawson said, "and we've been saying that the whole time, but I don't think they believed it because so many other people are running because of ego."
Susan Sarandon
The actress is one of Clinton's fiercest critics in Hollywood and even suggested that Clinton would be "more dangerous" than Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Sarandon slammed the DNC following the email leak, calling the actions of Democratic officials "disgusting." She is see in the GIF above shaking her head in dismay during the speeches on Monday.
Sarandon spoke at the climate change rally with Woodley on Sunday and protested against the Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday.
Shailene Woodley
Woodley, who campaigned for Sanders in Rhode Island in April, led a cross-country caravan with Sanders fans from Los Angeles to Philadelphia to keep the Vermont senator's "political revolution" alive.
The caravan arrived Sunday and Woodley took park in a rally for climate change along with Sarandon and Danny Glover.
Demi Lovato
Lovato has worked to rally young voters behind Clinton during the primary and on Monday night she reaffirmed her support for Clinton before the DNC crowd where she performed her hit song "Confident."
Paul Simon
The musician, who is one half of the legendary "Simon and Garfunkle" group, performed the classic 70s hit song, "Bridge Over Troubled Water," Monday night.
Katy Perry
Pop star Perry is a longtime supporter of Clinton and performed at a Clinton rally in Iowa last year and at a New York fundraiser in March. Perry's high-powered hit "Roar" has been playing at Clinton rallies and is included on Clinton's official Spotify playlist.
"#1 fan over here will be in Philly nxt week using my voice 2 support @HillaryClinton!," Perry tweeted.
Eva Longoria
The "Desperate Housewives" actress is a longtime Democrat who spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2012 in support of President Barack Obama.
"Can't wait to support @HillaryClinton at @DemConvention next week," Longoria tweeted.
Chloë Grace Moretz
The actress campaigned for Clinton in Nevada in February. She shared a picture of herself with Clinton on Instagram and announced that she will be speaking at the DNC.
America Ferrera and Lena Dunham
Ferrera first backed Clinton during the 2008 primary and announced that she and "Girls" actress Lena Dunham, who campaigned for Clinton in New Hampshire, will be speaking together at the DNC.
Tony Goldwyn
The "Scandal" actor, who plays President Fitzgerald Grant, campaigned for Clinton in Iowa last year and tweeted that he will be speaking at the DNC.
Elizabeth Banks
The actress joined Clinton at a rally in California last month and tweeted that she will be joining Ferrera, Longoria and Dunham at the DNC.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
The NBA hall of famer, who has been outspoken against Trump, tweeted that he will be speaking at the DNC.
Jason Collins
Collins, who is the first openly gay player to appear in an NBA game, tweeted that he will be speaking at the DNC with his twin brother, Jarron.
Erika Alexander
The actress, who rose to fame on "The Cosby Show," was a DNC delegate in 2008 and announced that she will be attending the convention this year.
Debra Messing
The "Will and Grace" actress is an LGBT rights activist and has been vocal about her support for Clinton, even getting into a Twitter feud last spring with actress Susan Sarandon, who supported Sanders.
Star Jones
The TV personality and actress campaigned for Clinton in South Carolina in October.
Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz and DJ Jazzy Jeff
Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz and DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to headline the "Camden Rising" concert at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, next Thursday for Democratic convention delegates and invited guests.
Although the convention is taking place in Philadelphia this year, Camden is only minutes away on the opposite side of the Delaware River.
Lady Gaga endorsed Clinton early in her candidacy and has voiced her support for the former secretary of state throughout the 2016 election.
Snoop Dogg
The rapper will headline the Democratic National Convention's "Unity Party" for donors at Philadelphia's Electric Factory on Thursday.
Janelle Monae
The singer and Black Lives Matter activist is set to headline House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's opening day party.
Stephen Colbert
The comedian filmed a Democratic convention edition of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" from the convention floor Sunday.
Idina Menzel and Cyndi Lauper
The singers will perform at a "women's tea" thrown by Pelosi, according to the minority leader's schedule as reported by The Washington Post.
Bryan Cranston
The "Breaking Bad" actor has been an outspoken critic of Trump and is set to appear at a luncheon also thrown by Pelosi later in the week.
Alicia Keys
The singer will participate in a panel on criminal justice reform Monday hosted by Politico in Philadelphia.