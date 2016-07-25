Story highlights
- Kim Kardashian West photographed at a party with Calvin Harris
- Fans can't seem to get enough of her feud with Taylor Swift
(CNN)How many of you have ever personally wondered which one is Regina George?
Hold on to that "Mean Girls" reference. It will make sense in a bit.
Just when it appeared the feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West was dying down, here comes Swift's ex, Calvin Harris, getting all up in the mix.
By now, you should already know that Swift and Harris broke up, and she very quickly moved on to "Thor" star, Tom Hiddleston. They are really, really in love you guys.
The Harris/Swift ending seemed cordial, until Swift revealed she wrote his hit "This Is What You Came For." Harris then went all stream-of-conciousness in a series of tweets that had fans riveted to his timeline.
Meanwhile, Swift and Kardashian West have been long simmering with a different kind of heat.
It started months ago, when the singer/songwriter took offense to the reality star's husband, Kanye West, using her name in his song.
In "Famous," West raps "To all my southside n****s that know me best/I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b**** famous." Swift was all, "I never approved that." And West was all, "You so did."
Kardashian West recently released some videos of a phone call between her spouse and Swift -- filmed before the song was released -- in which he reads her the line about them potentially having sex, and Swift thanks him for consulting her.
Wait, what? They talked about it (at least the first lyric) beforehand? Shut the front door!
On Sunday, the plot thickened after a photo from Jennifer Lopez's birthday party surfaced. Harris can be seen in the pic with Lopez, rapper French Montana and...Kardashian West.
Oh snap!
Does this mean Calvin is on Team Kimmy? Is this a case of "the enemy of my enemy is my friend"? Was this picture a strategic play? So much to read into here.
Couple this most recent incident with headlines about Swift like, "Taylor Swift's History of Suing Friends, Fans, and Foes—and Now Kimye?" and "The cold manipulation behind Taylor Swift's sweet smile," and it all feels very much like high school.
This is the biggest blonde versus brunette feud since Betty and Veronica in the "Archie" comics. Seriously, can't you just see Swift as Sandy and Kardashian West as Rizzo in "Grease"?
The entire drama could be a "Mean Girls" movie, or a TV show like "Degrassi High."
There are sides -- Selena Gomez is riding with Swift and Katy Perry seems to be rolling with whoever isn't with Swift -- and the kids are totally talking about it at the lunch table.
One headline straight up reads: "Why Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West Act Like Mean Girls."
Which takes us back to where we started. Raise your hand if you have ever felt personally victimized by this whole Taylor Swift/Kim Kardashian beef?