Story highlights Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix

Briton moves to top of drivers' standings

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton eased out Nico Rosberg to take victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix Sunday and move to the top of the F1 drivers' championship standings.

Hamilton started from second on the grid but raced past his Mercedes teammate on the first corner to establish a lead he seldom looked like giving up.

Red Bull moved to within a point of second-placed Ferrari in the constructors' standings as Daniel Ricciardo secured third spot and teen Max Verstappen was fifth.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was fourth while teammate Kimi Raikkonen battled up from 14th on the starting grid to take sixth on a circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

Rosberg was fortunate to remain on pole after a dramatic Saturday qualifying session saw him pip his teammate at the very last after a slip-up by McLaren's Fernando Alonso disrupted Hamilton's final lap.

Read More