Deadly heat wave scorches central and eastern U.S.

Five elderly Michigan residents died due to record heat and humidity

(CNN) Dangerously high temperatures will keep scorching the Northeast in the wake of a deadly wave of heat and humidity that has plagued the Midwest.

Heat indexes well over 100 degrees are expected across dozens of states in the nation's central and eastern portions, the National Weather Service forecasts. A heat index combines the effects of temperature and humidity on the human body.

Temperatures also could reach the century mark Monday afternoon in New York, Philadelphia and Washington.

Nearly 114 million people are under excessive heat watches, warnings and advisories in effect across 27 states on Sunday, CNN meteorologist Sean Morris said.

The sweltering Midwest weather claimed the lives of a handful of people in the Detroit area over the course of three days, Roseville Police Chief James Berlin told CNN.

