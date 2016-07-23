Costumes of Comic-Con 2016

Husband and wife Dave Hester and Donna Hester dress as zombie Donald Trump and zombie Hillary Clinton during the Comic-Con Zombie Walk on Saturday, July 23 in San Diego. Here are scenes from the annual gathering celebrating comics-related entertainment.
Kathy Green and David McClow, dressed as characters from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," ride the trolley to the convention center.
Rupert the French Bulldog takes a break from the festivities.
Dorian Black as Batman and Kyle Blankenfield as Spiderman pose for the camera.
Todd Christian, dressed as the Incredible Hulk, waits for the San Diego Trolley.
A family of "Mad Max" fans: David LeBeau, dressed as Mad Max, left; Liam LeBeau, as Nux; and Riana LeBeau, as Furiosa.
Katherine Masiewicz, dressed as a monster hunter, faces off against a group of dinosaurs as they pose for photographers outside the convention center.
Todd Schmidt, of San Diego, dressed as the Iceman.
Fans dressed as "Chewie's Angels" strike a pose.
Manny Rios said he spent two months of weekends making his velociraptor costume.
Nicholas Prior of San Diego dressed as Dallas from the video game "Payday: The Heist."
"I get to yell at people and people are OK about that. I get to eat Slim Jims all day and people hand me Slim Jims. I'm pretty pumped," Pharbo Esnaashari, 25, said of his Macho Man Randy Savage costume.
John Pina painted himself as the Silver Surfer.
Two fans who met at the convention show off their homemade Wolverine costumes.
Sara Maldonadao of Denver, left, and Alison Sumo of Placentia, California, dress as characters from the new version of "Ghostbusters."
Sergio Valente, as Superman, lifts Jessica Randall, as Vixen, as she gives him a kiss.
Members of the League of Hatters walk in front of the convention center.
A fan portrays a fierce Wonder Woman.
Martha Guzman screams as she poses for a photo with zombies at "The Walking Dead" booth.