Costumes of Comic-Con 2016

Photos: Husband and wife Dave Hester and Donna Hester dress as zombie Donald Trump and zombie Hillary Clinton during the Comic-Con Zombie Walk on Saturday, July 23 in San Diego. Here are scenes from the annual gathering celebrating comics-related entertainment. Hide Caption 1 of 19

Photos: Kathy Green and David McClow, dressed as characters from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," ride the trolley to the convention center. Hide Caption 2 of 19

Photos: Rupert the French Bulldog takes a break from the festivities. Hide Caption 3 of 19

Photos: Dorian Black as Batman and Kyle Blankenfield as Spiderman pose for the camera. Hide Caption 4 of 19

Photos: Todd Christian, dressed as the Incredible Hulk, waits for the San Diego Trolley. Hide Caption 5 of 19

Photos: A family of "Mad Max" fans: David LeBeau, dressed as Mad Max, left; Liam LeBeau, as Nux; and Riana LeBeau, as Furiosa. Hide Caption 6 of 19

Photos: Katherine Masiewicz, dressed as a monster hunter, faces off against a group of dinosaurs as they pose for photographers outside the convention center. Hide Caption 7 of 19

Photos: Todd Schmidt, of San Diego, dressed as the Iceman. Hide Caption 8 of 19

Photos: Fans dressed as "Chewie's Angels" strike a pose. Hide Caption 9 of 19

Photos: Manny Rios said he spent two months of weekends making his velociraptor costume. Hide Caption 10 of 19

Photos: Nicholas Prior of San Diego dressed as Dallas from the video game "Payday: The Heist." Hide Caption 11 of 19

Photos: "I get to yell at people and people are OK about that. I get to eat Slim Jims all day and people hand me Slim Jims. I'm pretty pumped," Pharbo Esnaashari, 25, said of his Macho Man Randy Savage costume. Hide Caption 12 of 19

Photos: John Pina painted himself as the Silver Surfer. Hide Caption 13 of 19

Photos: Two fans who met at the convention show off their homemade Wolverine costumes. Hide Caption 14 of 19

Photos: Sara Maldonadao of Denver, left, and Alison Sumo of Placentia, California, dress as characters from the new version of "Ghostbusters." Hide Caption 15 of 19

Photos: Sergio Valente, as Superman, lifts Jessica Randall, as Vixen, as she gives him a kiss. Hide Caption 16 of 19

Photos: Members of the League of Hatters walk in front of the convention center. Hide Caption 17 of 19

Photos: A fan portrays a fierce Wonder Woman. Hide Caption 18 of 19