Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Costumes of Comic-Con 2016

Updated 12:43 PM ET, Sun July 24, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Husband and wife Dave Hester and Donna Hester dress as zombie Donald Trump and zombie Hillary Clinton during the Comic-Con Zombie Walk on Saturday, July 23 in San Diego. Here are scenes from the annual gathering celebrating comics-related entertainment.
Photos:
Husband and wife Dave Hester and Donna Hester dress as zombie Donald Trump and zombie Hillary Clinton during the Comic-Con Zombie Walk on Saturday, July 23 in San Diego. Here are scenes from the annual gathering celebrating comics-related entertainment.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Kathy Green and David McClow, dressed as characters from Tim Burton&#39;s &quot;The Nightmare Before Christmas,&quot; ride the trolley to the convention center.
Photos:
Kathy Green and David McClow, dressed as characters from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," ride the trolley to the convention center.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Rupert the French Bulldog takes a break from the festivities.
Photos:
Rupert the French Bulldog takes a break from the festivities.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Dorian Black as Batman and Kyle Blankenfield as Spiderman pose for the camera.
Photos:
Dorian Black as Batman and Kyle Blankenfield as Spiderman pose for the camera.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
Todd Christian, dressed as the Incredible Hulk, waits for the San Diego Trolley.
Photos:
Todd Christian, dressed as the Incredible Hulk, waits for the San Diego Trolley.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
A family of &quot;Mad Max&quot; fans: David LeBeau, dressed as Mad Max, left; Liam LeBeau, as Nux; and Riana LeBeau, as Furiosa.
Photos:
A family of "Mad Max" fans: David LeBeau, dressed as Mad Max, left; Liam LeBeau, as Nux; and Riana LeBeau, as Furiosa.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Katherine Masiewicz, dressed as a monster hunter, faces off against a group of dinosaurs as they pose for photographers outside the convention center.
Photos:
Katherine Masiewicz, dressed as a monster hunter, faces off against a group of dinosaurs as they pose for photographers outside the convention center.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Todd Schmidt, of San Diego, dressed as the Iceman.
Photos:
Todd Schmidt, of San Diego, dressed as the Iceman.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Fans dressed as &quot;Chewie&#39;s Angels&quot; strike a pose.
Photos:
Fans dressed as "Chewie's Angels" strike a pose.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Manny Rios said he spent two months of weekends making his velociraptor costume.
Photos:
Manny Rios said he spent two months of weekends making his velociraptor costume.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Nicholas Prior of San Diego dressed as Dallas from the video game &quot;Payday: The Heist.&quot;
Photos:
Nicholas Prior of San Diego dressed as Dallas from the video game "Payday: The Heist."
Hide Caption
11 of 19
&quot;I get to yell at people and people are OK about that. I get to eat Slim Jims all day and people hand me Slim Jims. I&#39;m pretty pumped,&quot; Pharbo Esnaashari, 25, said of his Macho Man Randy Savage costume.
Photos:
"I get to yell at people and people are OK about that. I get to eat Slim Jims all day and people hand me Slim Jims. I'm pretty pumped," Pharbo Esnaashari, 25, said of his Macho Man Randy Savage costume.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
John Pina painted himself as the Silver Surfer.
Photos:
John Pina painted himself as the Silver Surfer.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
Two fans who met at the convention show off their homemade Wolverine costumes.
Photos:
Two fans who met at the convention show off their homemade Wolverine costumes.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
Sara Maldonadao of Denver, left, and Alison Sumo of Placentia, California, dress as characters from the new version of &quot;Ghostbusters.&quot;
Photos:
Sara Maldonadao of Denver, left, and Alison Sumo of Placentia, California, dress as characters from the new version of "Ghostbusters."
Hide Caption
15 of 19
Sergio Valente, as Superman, lifts Jessica Randall, as Vixen, as she gives him a kiss.
Photos:
Sergio Valente, as Superman, lifts Jessica Randall, as Vixen, as she gives him a kiss.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Members of the League of Hatters walk in front of the convention center.
Photos:
Members of the League of Hatters walk in front of the convention center.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
A fan portrays a fierce Wonder Woman.
Photos:
A fan portrays a fierce Wonder Woman.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Martha Guzman screams as she poses for a photo with zombies at &quot;The Walking Dead&quot; booth.
Photos:
Martha Guzman screams as she poses for a photo with zombies at "The Walking Dead" booth.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
01.comic-con.cosplay 072402.comic-con.cosplay 072403.comic-con.cosplay 072404.comic-con.cosplay 072405.comic-con.cosplay 072412 comic-con.cosplay 072301.comic-con.cosplay 072302.comic-con.cosplay 072303.comic-con.cosplay 0723dinosaur morrow sdcc irpt04.comic-con.cosplay 0723randy savage morrow sdcc irpt05.comic-con.cosplay 0723wolverines morrow sdcc irpt06.comic-con.cosplay 072307.comic-con.cosplay 072308.comic-con.cosplay 072309.comic-con.cosplay 072310.comic-con.cosplay 0723
Comic-Con, an annual convention celebrating comics and entertainment inspired by them, is taking place this week in San Diego.