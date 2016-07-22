Nico Rosberg: Mercedes driver signs new two-year deal

Story highlights Nico Rosberg signs new two-year deal

Will partner Lewis Hamitlon until end of 2018 season

German leads title race by one point

Rosberg has won 19 races during his career

(CNN) The biggest rivalry in Formula One is set to continue after Nico Rosberg signed up for another two years with Mercedes.

Rosberg leads the title race by just a single point from teammate and reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton who is chasing a third successive crown and fourth in all.

The German's current deal was set to expire at the end of this campaign but he penned a new contract Friday to extend his stay until the end of the 2018 season.

"Nico has been a core member of the Silver Arrows since the team returned to the sport in 2010 and has played a crucial role in the team's success in that time," read a Mercedes statement.

Rosberg first signed a contract with Mercedes in 2009 and has finished second behind Hamilton in each of the past two seasons.

