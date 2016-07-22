Nico Rosberg: Mercedes driver signs new two-year deal

Story highlights
(CNN)The biggest rivalry in Formula One is set to continue after Nico Rosberg signed up for another two years with Mercedes.
Rosberg leads the title race by just a single point from teammate and reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton who is chasing a third successive crown and fourth in all.
The German's current deal was set to expire at the end of this campaign but he penned a new contract Friday to extend his stay until the end of the 2018 season.
"Nico has been a core member of the Silver Arrows since the team returned to the sport in 2010 and has played a crucial role in the team's success in that time," read a Mercedes statement.
Rosberg first signed a contract with Mercedes in 2009 and has finished second behind Hamilton in each of the past two seasons.
Their rivalry has been all too evident in recent months with Rosberg admitting fault for the crash which sent both him and Hamilton spinning out of May's Spanish Grand Prix during the opening lap.
Spain was to prove the turning point in the season. Rosberg, having won all four races up to that weekend, was then forced to take a backseat as Hamilton roared back.
Since picking up his first win of the season in Monaco, Hamilton has taken the checkered flag in three of the last four including his home British Grand Prix.
The pair clashed again earlier this month in Austria on a dramatic last lap as Rosberg lost his front wing and was given a 10-second penalty after being found guilty of causing the crash by race stewards.
Hamilton, who at one stage was 43 points behind his rival, is now just one point adrift going into this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.