Story highlights Sam Allardyce appointed England manager

Succeeds Roy Hodgson

Former Sunderland coach signs two-year deal

Hodgson resigned after Iceland defeat at Euro 2016

(CNN) The man once accused of playing 19th Century football has been tasked with guiding the England national team into the future.

Sam Allardyce has been appointed the new manager of the Three Lions on a two-year deal, following the resignation of Roy Hodgson after an embarrassing defeat to Iceland in the Euro 2016 round of 16.

Dubbed "Big Sam" due to his imposing frame, Allardcye boasts 25 years experience as manager, including successful spells at Premier League Bolton Wanderers, West Ham and, most recently, Sunderland.

Despite saving Sunderland from almost certain relegation to the English second tier last season, the 61-year-old Allardyce is still without a trophy in his career as a manager.

"I am extremely honored to be appointed England manager especially as it is no secret that this is the role I have always wanted," Allardyce said. "For me, it is absolutely the best job in English football.

Read More