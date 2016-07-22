Story highlights
- Sam Allardyce appointed England manager
- Succeeds Roy Hodgson
- Former Sunderland coach signs two-year deal
- Hodgson resigned after Iceland defeat at Euro 2016
(CNN)The man once accused of playing 19th Century football has been tasked with guiding the England national team into the future.
Sam Allardyce has been appointed the new manager of the Three Lions on a two-year deal, following the resignation of Roy Hodgson after an embarrassing defeat to Iceland in the Euro 2016 round of 16.
Dubbed "Big Sam" due to his imposing frame, Allardcye boasts 25 years experience as manager, including successful spells at Premier League Bolton Wanderers, West Ham and, most recently, Sunderland.
Despite saving Sunderland from almost certain relegation to the English second tier last season, the 61-year-old Allardyce is still without a trophy in his career as a manager.
"I am extremely honored to be appointed England manager especially as it is no secret that this is the role I have always wanted," Allardyce said. "For me, it is absolutely the best job in English football.
"I will do everything I can to help England do well and give our nation the success our fans deserve. Above all, we have to make the people and the whole country proud.
"I know we have talented, committed players and it is time for us to deliver."
Jose Mourinho once labeled Allardyce's preferred style of play as "19th Century football" after the Portuguese manager's Chelsea team was held to a goalless draw against West Ham.
However, while often being associated with "long ball" tactics, many point to Allardyce's forward-thinking training methods, which include yoga and using Prozone -- a sports analysis firm that Allardyce first consulted while managing Bolton in 1999.
Allardyce has never been short of confidence in his ability to manager at the top level, once claiming he would be "more suited to Real Madrid or Inter Milan than Bolton or Blackburn.
"It would not be a problem to me to go and manage those clubs because I would win the double or the league every time," he was quoted as saying in 2010.
"Give me Manchester United or Chelsea and I would do the same, it would not be a problem. This is not where I am suited to, it is just where I have been for most of the time."
Allardyce's two-year contract will see him lead England until after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
England last won the World Cup in 1966 and managing the team has labeled been the "Impossible Job" due to the expectations of England fans and the country's media.
Former England international Gary Lineker, who now works as a television presenter, tweeted: "It's not the impossible job it's said to be, as I hope big Sam proves."
Allardyce's first competitive match will be in Slovakia on September 4 as England begin their qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.
At Euro 2016, England and Slovakia shared a goalless draw in the group stage.