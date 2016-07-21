Story highlights Vicente Fox says if a President Trump pulls out of NAFTA, "The loser is going to be [the] United States"

"Don't go for the circus. Don't go for the charade," Fox tells Americans

Cleveland (CNN) Mexico is more than happy to find new trade deals around the world if a would-be President Donald Trump decides to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, former Mexican President Vicente Fox told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

There are a lot of great friends around the world, like China, like Japan, like Asia, like Latin America, where Mexico can do business," he said. "If [the] United States would not like to do business with Mexico, we can do it somewhere else."

"The loser is going to be [the] United States."

Just hours before his speech to the Republican National Convention, Trump was stirring up controversy, bucking conservative orthodoxy.

"If I don't get a change, I would pull out of NAFTA in a split second," he told The New York Times in an interview published Thursday.

