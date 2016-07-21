Breaking News

Whisky barrel houses in Scotland distill art of sustainable living

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 6:43 PM ET, Wed April 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Whisky lovers will feel right at home in Findhorn&#39;s barrel houses.
Photos:
Whisky lovers will feel right at home in Findhorn's barrel houses.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Made from giant whisky vats this home -- one of five at the famous Scottish ecovillage -- was the first permanent dwelling to be erected back in 1986.
Photos:
Made from giant whisky vats this home -- one of five at the famous Scottish ecovillage -- was the first permanent dwelling to be erected back in 1986.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
Once the site of a caravan park, the ecovillage is now the home for 500 permanent residents with houses of all shapes and sizes but with one common theme -- sustainabilty.
Photos:
Once the site of a caravan park, the ecovillage is now the home for 500 permanent residents with houses of all shapes and sizes but with one common theme -- sustainabilty.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
The Findhorn Foundation has been educating people in the art of living in harmony with nature for more than five decades.
Photos:
The Findhorn Foundation has been educating people in the art of living in harmony with nature for more than five decades.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
The &quot;Living Machine&quot; -- a biological waste water treatment plant -- helps keep the environmental impact to a minimum.
Photos:
The "Living Machine" -- a biological waste water treatment plant -- helps keep the environmental impact to a minimum.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Wind turbines also provide 20% of the community&#39;s energy needs.
Photos:
Wind turbines also provide 20% of the community's energy needs.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
&quot;When we bought the caravan park the object was to create a place which would live its life in harmony with the planet as a whole,&quot; says Roger Douda, creator of the first whisky house at Findhorn.
Photos:
"When we bought the caravan park the object was to create a place which would live its life in harmony with the planet as a whole," says Roger Douda, creator of the first whisky house at Findhorn.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
barrelhousesbarrel house2findhorn_ecohousesbagend1findhorn_hallfindhorn living machine findhorn_millfindhorn_nature-sanctuary-180dpi

Story highlights

  • Vats of Scotch Whisky have been transformed into homes
  • Findhorn, in Scotland, is a sustainable eco-village
  • The community now has 500 residents

(CNN)Much like the liquor that once swilled around inside their wooden casks, the barrel houses at Findhorn ecovillage have matured nicely in their surroundings.

Constructed out of giant whisky vats, the homes were the first permanent dwellings to be built at the famous spiritual community which today supports more than 500 residents.
The idea to repurpose the barrels came from Roger Douda, an American resident whose connections with Findhorn stretch back four decades.
    "I thought it was a fairly innovative exercise in recycling," explains Douda, who built the first prototype in 1986.
    Findhorn: Sustainable living
    Findhorn: Sustainable living

      JUST WATCHED

      Findhorn: Sustainable living

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Findhorn: Sustainable living 09:57
    "I went to collect some firewwood from a cooperage 10 miles south of Findhorn and they took me aside to this warehouse where they had disassembled six large vats from the Haig and Haig distillery in Fife.
    Read More
    "The question was: what to do with them? The destination was a veneer factory, as I recall. I said thank you but no thank you and then as I was driving away various possibilities entered my mind about how we might use it."
    Gardens in the sky: The new urban jungle?

    How the plan grew

    Findhorn: Preserving a pristine environment
    Findhorn: Preserving a pristine environment

      JUST WATCHED

      Findhorn: Preserving a pristine environment

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Findhorn: Preserving a pristine environment 05:43
    The initial plan was to use the barrels to extend the community center, Douda explains, or house a new school based on the educational ethos of Austrian philosopher Rudolf Steiner.
    "Steiner definitely was in favor of organic shapes for kid's education," Douda explains, "but parents had problems with the idea of their kids being educated in whisky vats."
    Four more barrel houses followed and today, the 30-acre site has dozens of permanent dwellings on the site of a former caravan park where Findhorn founders Peter and Eileen Caddy and Dorothy Maclean moved in 1962.
    Once derided for its hippyish tendencies, Findhorn has come of age in recent years as interest in environmentalism has entered the mainstream.
    To that end it now attracts thousands of visitors every year, with people coming from around the world to educate themselves in the art of eco-living.
    Findhorn: &#39;Gentle on the earth&#39;
    findhorn_mill

      JUST WATCHED

      Findhorn: 'Gentle on the earth'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Findhorn: 'Gentle on the earth' 07:28
    Sustainability flows through every aspect of life, from the "Living Machine" -- a biological waste water treatment system -- to biomass boilers and wind turbines that supply around 20% of the community's energy needs.
    Douda, now 73, admits that his way of life has left him less financially stable than he would like, but enriched spiritually and more connected than ever.
    "We are part of what's called the Global Ecovillage Network which comprises of several thousand comparable initiatives around the world," he says.
    "When we bought the caravan park the object was to create a place which would live its life in harmony with the planet as a whole.
    "In that respect, I think we have done marvelous things, particularly with the Living Machine and the wind park. We are ahead of the game ecologically speaking."
    Scotland road trip: Is NC500 the best route ever?