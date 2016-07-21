Story highlights Vats of Scotch Whisky have been transformed into homes

Findhorn, in Scotland, is a sustainable eco-village

The community now has 500 residents

(CNN) Much like the liquor that once swilled around inside their wooden casks, the barrel houses at Findhorn ecovillage have matured nicely in their surroundings.

Constructed out of giant whisky vats, the homes were the first permanent dwellings to be built at the famous spiritual community which today supports more than 500 residents.

The idea to repurpose the barrels came from Roger Douda, an American resident whose connections with Findhorn stretch back four decades.

"I thought it was a fairly innovative exercise in recycling," explains Douda, who built the first prototype in 1986.

"I went to collect some firewwood from a cooperage 10 miles south of Findhorn and they took me aside to this warehouse where they had disassembled six large vats from the Haig and Haig distillery in Fife.