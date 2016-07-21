Story highlights German decides against Turkey return

(CNN) One of the biggest names in Turkish club football has declined to return for a second season, citing political unrest in the country.

Striker Mario Gomez released a statement addressed to fans of Besiktas on his Facebook page , saying that the "difficult decision" is "completely down to the political situation."

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency Wednesday, following a failed military coup attempt over the weekend which left more than 250 dead.

Germany international Gomez, on loan from Italian club Fiorentina, scored 28 goals for the Istanbul-based team, which topped the Turkish Super Lig last season.

His deal had the option of a permanent transfer, but the 31-year-old former Bayern Munich forward has ended Besiktas' hopes of signing him.