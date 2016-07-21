Breaking News

'People came from every continent': Ethiopia gets its first skate park

By Nosmot Gbadamosi, for CNN

Updated 5:50 AM ET, Thu July 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

With the help of Make Life Skate Life, an NGO that helps build concrete skate parks around the world, young Ethiopians have built themselves the country&#39;s first skate park, in Addis Ababa.
Photos:
Ethiopia SkateWith the help of Make Life Skate Life, an NGO that helps build concrete skate parks around the world, young Ethiopians have built themselves the country's first skate park, in Addis Ababa.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Prior to the Skate park&#39;s build, skaterboarders used a parking lot in Sarbet, competing with soccer fans, taxis, and street bullies.
Photos:
Ethiopia SkatePrior to the Skate park's build, skaterboarders used a parking lot in Sarbet, competing with soccer fans, taxis, and street bullies.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Around 150 members make up street collective Ethiopia Skate.
Photos:
Ethiopia SkateAround 150 members make up street collective Ethiopia Skate.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
The crew skate across trucks, cars and other high structures in their neighborhood to practice their jumps.
Photos:
Ethiopia SkateThe crew skate across trucks, cars and other high structures in their neighborhood to practice their jumps.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Local crowds gather to watch the team skate. &quot;Ethiopians are very easy people, they are not scared at all,&quot; says local skater Yared Aya.
Photos:
Ethiopia SkateLocal crowds gather to watch the team skate. "Ethiopians are very easy people, they are not scared at all," says local skater Yared Aya.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Young skaters hang out inside the new Addis skate park. The local community in Addis Ababa learned from and worked alongside a team of over 60 volunteers from over 20 countries to build the park.
Photos:
Ethiopia SkateYoung skaters hang out inside the new Addis skate park. The local community in Addis Ababa learned from and worked alongside a team of over 60 volunteers from over 20 countries to build the park.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Pictured here, local kids help with the construction of the new skate park.
Photos:
Ethiopia SkatePictured here, local kids help with the construction of the new skate park.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Ethiopia Skate was co-founded by American photographer Sean Stromsoe and local skater Abenezer Temesgen, but has since become a community effort.
Photos:
Ethiopia Skate Ethiopia Skate was co-founded by American photographer Sean Stromsoe and local skater Abenezer Temesgen, but has since become a community effort.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Pictured here, local kids try out new tricks. The park reportedly pulls in kids from more privileged backgrounds as well as those from less well-off neighborhoods. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
Ethiopia SkatePictured here, local kids try out new tricks. The park reportedly pulls in kids from more privileged backgrounds as well as those from less well-off neighborhoods.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Yared Aya was born in Washington D.C. to Ethiopian parents and grew up skateboarding. When his family moved back to Ethiopia in 2013, he was keen to continue skating. &quot;Africa has really grown and developed and I want to see it change even more in the future. I want more kids to be involved in skate,&quot; he says.
Photos:
Ethiopia SkateYared Aya was born in Washington D.C. to Ethiopian parents and grew up skateboarding. When his family moved back to Ethiopia in 2013, he was keen to continue skating. "Africa has really grown and developed and I want to see it change even more in the future. I want more kids to be involved in skate," he says.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Skating is also picking up pace in Madagascar, where local skater Tinady Andriamasinoro established the Skateboarding Malagasy Educational Group known as SMEG.
Photos:
Madagascar SkateSkating is also picking up pace in Madagascar, where local skater Tinady Andriamasinoro established the Skateboarding Malagasy Educational Group known as SMEG.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Pictured here, Andriamasinoro in action, in Tana, Madagascar. &quot;When we started, we were just ten guys,&quot; he says. The group now boasts around 80 skaters.
Photos:
Madagascar SkatePictured here, Andriamasinoro in action, in Tana, Madagascar. "When we started, we were just ten guys," he says. The group now boasts around 80 skaters.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
Skate Africa 2Skate Africa 1Skate AfricaSkate Africa 8Skate Africa 5Skate Africa 11Skate Africa 10Skate Africa 6Skate Africa 7Skate Africa 9 Skate AfricaMadagascar Skate

(CNN)When you think about skate culture, Ethiopia may not be the first country that comes to mind. And yet the capital, Addis Ababa, is swiftly becoming a center for Africa's skateboarding scene.

Thanks to an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign by local collective Ethiopia Skate -- which boasts more than 150 members -- Addis Ababa recently built its first skate park, one that the organizers hope will train the next generation of X-Games champions.
"There are kids doing better stunts," says Ethiopia Skate member Yared Aya. "They are not afraid and now hopefully we are getting the message out there: it will happen."
    Skateboarding in Ethiopia
    Skateboarding in Ethiopia

      JUST WATCHED

      Skateboarding in Ethiopia

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Skateboarding in Ethiopia 01:33
    The park and its partner Make Life Skate Life raised $35,000 and saw 60 volunteers across 20 countries fly in to help build the dream.
    "It's still hard to believe, people came in from every continent to help us build this skate park," says Aya. "I think it shows the passion that people have for the sport."
    Read More
    Prior to the park's completion in April, local skaters risked their lives in a vacant parking lot in Sarbet, where taxi drivers, soccer players and street bullies competed for space.

    Young Abenezer chillin at the skatepark with his new board #addisababa #ethiopia @addispark 📷: @moonshipjourneys

    A photo posted by ETHIOPIA SKATE (@ethiopiaskate) on

    Ethiopia Skate was co-founded by American photographer Sean Stromsoe and local skater Abenezer Temesgen. The passion embodied by the group, however, is spreading beyond the city walls. Ethiopian cities Bahir Dar and Awassa also have skate collectives, thanks in part to smooth roads which locals say are perfect for indy grabs.
    "It's something that nobody can understand, but when you are skating, you forget all your problems," says Nathan Eyasu, who has been skating on Addis Ababa's roads for six years.
    "It's like a drug."
    A painful breakup inspired film and TV director Ben Gregor to &quot;sponsor&quot; his loved ones and heroes -- skateboarding speak for giving them a board with their name on it. &quot;They&#39;ve sponsored me in my life, so I&#39;m sponsoring them back,&quot; says Gregor.
    Photos: Famous names to help Afghan kids
    A painful breakup inspired film and TV director Ben Gregor to &quot;sponsor&quot; his loved ones and heroes -- skateboarding speak for giving them a board with their name on it. &quot;They&#39;ve sponsored me in my life, so I&#39;m sponsoring them back,&quot; says Gregor.
    Photos: Famous names to help Afghan kids
    Humble & EpicA painful breakup inspired film and TV director Ben Gregor to "sponsor" his loved ones and heroes -- skateboarding speak for giving them a board with their name on it. "They've sponsored me in my life, so I'm sponsoring them back," says Gregor.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    But it&#39;s about more than Gregor&#39;s broken heart -- 10% of the boards&#39; sales will go to Skateistan, a charity that uses skateboarding as a tool to help children in Afghanistan, Cambodia and South Africa.
    Photos: Famous names to help Afghan kids
    But it's about more than Gregor's broken heart -- 10% of the boards' sales will go to Skateistan, a charity that uses skateboarding as a tool to help children in Afghanistan, Cambodia and South Africa.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Gregor laser etched 68 maple wood boards with the names of the celebrities, friends and cultural icons who have supported him. &quot;These are the people you need in your life to go, &#39;You know what, this is actually going to be fine.&#39;&quot;
    Photos: Famous names to help Afghan kids
    Gregor laser etched 68 maple wood boards with the names of the celebrities, friends and cultural icons who have supported him. "These are the people you need in your life to go, 'You know what, this is actually going to be fine.'"
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Skateistan focuses on Afghan girls, giving them skateboarding training and an education program. &quot;Under Sharia law (the Islamic legal system), girls aren&#39;t allowed to ride bikes or do much at all,&quot; says Gregor. &quot;But through a loophole, they&#39;re allowed to skateboard because it&#39;s seen as a toy.&quot;
    Photos: Famous names to help Afghan kids
    Skateistan focuses on Afghan girls, giving them skateboarding training and an education program. "Under Sharia law (the Islamic legal system), girls aren't allowed to ride bikes or do much at all," says Gregor. "But through a loophole, they're allowed to skateboard because it's seen as a toy."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    The names on Gregor&#39;s boards range from the world-famous to the niche. There&#39;s Nobel Prize-winning Japanese author Kawabata Yasunari, of whom Gregor is a fan; Cara Delevingne, who he worked on a film with; and comic artist Carol Ezquerra, whose Judge Dredd drawings he pored over as a boy.
    Photos: Famous names to help Afghan kids
    The names on Gregor's boards range from the world-famous to the niche. There's Nobel Prize-winning Japanese author Kawabata Yasunari, of whom Gregor is a fan; Cara Delevingne, who he worked on a film with; and comic artist Carol Ezquerra, whose Judge Dredd drawings he pored over as a boy.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    The charity works with boys too, especially those working on the streets. It reaches 400 children a week from its purpose-built skate parks in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif.
    Photos: Famous names to help Afghan kids
    The charity works with boys too, especially those working on the streets. It reaches 400 children a week from its purpose-built skate parks in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    &quot;There&#39;s nothing more intense, amazing and accessible than skateboarding,&quot; says Gregor. &quot;You&#39;re taking advantage of modern architecture; looking at the city in a slightly hungry way. Skateboarding is my refuge -- it&#39;s what I&#39;ve always done whenever I&#39;ve had a crisis of any kind.&quot;
    Photos: Famous names to help Afghan kids
    "There's nothing more intense, amazing and accessible than skateboarding," says Gregor. "You're taking advantage of modern architecture; looking at the city in a slightly hungry way. Skateboarding is my refuge -- it's what I've always done whenever I've had a crisis of any kind."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    The charity recently began building a skate park in Johannesburg, South Africa. &quot;We&#39;ve got great teachers and youth leaders for students to look up to,&quot; says Skatiestan&#39;s director Oliver Perkovitch. &quot;Skateboarding itself teaches important life skills, like creativity and problem solving and about never giving up.&quot;
    Photos: Famous names to help Afghan kids
    The charity recently began building a skate park in Johannesburg, South Africa. "We've got great teachers and youth leaders for students to look up to," says Skatiestan's director Oliver Perkovitch. "Skateboarding itself teaches important life skills, like creativity and problem solving and about never giving up."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    In 2012 Skateistan opened its facility in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. It now works with 150-200 young people each week. &quot;Skateboarding is a resourceful culture,&quot; says Gregor. &quot;You&#39;re making your world out of just a plank of wood with a couple of wheels on it.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Famous names to help Afghan kids
    In 2012 Skateistan opened its facility in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. It now works with 150-200 young people each week. "Skateboarding is a resourceful culture," says Gregor. "You're making your world out of just a plank of wood with a couple of wheels on it."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    &quot;Humble &amp;amp; Epic&quot; will be in London until December 19, with plans to tour to Seoul and Tokyo next year. &quot;To anybody going through loss or rejection -- they&#39;re not alone,&quot; says Gregor. &quot;There are people that love them; it&#39;s going to be okay.&quot;
    Photos: Famous names to help Afghan kids
    "Humble & Epic" will be in London until December 19, with plans to tour to Seoul and Tokyo next year. "To anybody going through loss or rejection -- they're not alone," says Gregor. "There are people that love them; it's going to be okay."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Ben Gregor &amp; boards-®Khalid Sarwar-skateistan-kabul-girls-merza-teaching-hires-colorboards 2skateistan skateboarding AfghanistanIMG_1167KSR2_AFGBoyCrew- credit SkateistanSkateistan Cambodia_TSG_NhouenSkateistan South Africa skateboardingDavid ollie off ledgeIMG_1163
    Social media has spread the word far and wide, making a rebellious subculture that started in America increasingly commonplace throughout the continent. Last year, Kenya held its first skateboarding competition at Shangilia Skatepark, Nairobi. Uganda got its first skate park, when local Jack Mubiru, known as the father of skateboarding in Uganda, built a half pipe in his native Kampala in 2006.
    As for Ethiopia Skate, the group's ambitions are simple: "Get good, get famous, get sponsors, build skate parks."
    "Africa has really grown and developed and I want to see it change even more in the future," says Aya. "I want more kids to be involved in skate, because skate is a great thing. It can allow these kids to have more confidence in themselves," says Aya.