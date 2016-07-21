(CNN) When you think about skate culture, Ethiopia may not be the first country that comes to mind. And yet the capital, Addis Ababa, is swiftly becoming a center for Africa's skateboarding scene.

Thanks to an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign by local collective Ethiopia Skate -- which boasts more than 150 members -- Addis Ababa recently built its first skate park, one that the organizers hope will train the next generation of X-Games champions.

"There are kids doing better stunts," says Ethiopia Skate member Yared Aya. "They are not afraid and now hopefully we are getting the message out there: it will happen."

JUST WATCHED Skateboarding in Ethiopia Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Skateboarding in Ethiopia 01:33

The park and its partner Make Life Skate Life raised $35,000 and saw 60 volunteers across 20 countries fly in to help build the dream.

"It's still hard to believe, people came in from every continent to help us build this skate park," says Aya. "I think it shows the passion that people have for the sport."

