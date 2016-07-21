Africa's skateboarding scene is on the rise

Story highlights Skateboarding has become increasingly commonplace on the continent.

$35,000 was raised for the skate park in Addis Ababa

Kenya held its first skateboarding competition last year

(CNN) When you think about skate culture, Ethiopia may not be the first country that comes to mind. And yet the capital, Addis Ababa, is swiftly becoming a center for Africa's skateboarding scene.

Thanks to an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign by local collective Ethiopia Skate, Addis Ababa recently built its first skate park. The collective boasts more than 150 members and organizers hope the park will train the next generation of X-Games champions.

"There are kids doing better stunts," says Ethiopia Skate member Yared Aya. "They are not afraid and now hopefully we are getting the message out there: it will happen."

The park and its partner Make Life Skate Life raised $35,000 and saw 60 volunteers across 20 countries fly in to help make the dream a reality.

"It's still hard to believe, people came in from every continent to help us build this skate park," says Aya. "I think it shows the passion that people have for the sport."