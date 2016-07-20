Third Eye Blind taunts GOP during convention, gets booed

Story highlights Third Eye Blind upset attendees of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland

The band refused to perform one of their signature songs

(CNN) Third Eye Blind taunted Republicans Tuesday night in a charity concert at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland during the party's convention, and a frustrated audience responded with persistent boos.

"@ThirdEyeBlind I have never been more disappointed," Twitter user Liza White tweeted.

And in a single tweet the band indicated that they didn't care, tweeting, "good."

.@ThirdEyeBlind expressed disapproval of the GOP platform before launching into Jumper. https://t.co/aBcA3C12aI pic.twitter.com/WmDwcSQvHk — Brenna Williams (@brennawilliams) July 20, 2016

The band bashed the Republican platform, asking the crowd, "Who here believes in science?" And lead singer Stephan Jenkins spoke out in support of LGBT rights before performing one of their greatest hits, "Jumper."

Third Eye Blind tonite at #RNCinCLE event: We believe in tolerance, acceptance 🙌🙌 (Followed by boos) pic.twitter.com/WPRIEMZmEp — Tina (@tinpant) July 20, 2016

His words set an overt political tone to the lyrics, which open: "I wish you would step back from that ledge my friend. You could cut ties with all the lies, that you've been living in."

