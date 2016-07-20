Breaking News

History made: In an astonishing Bronze Age discovery a 3000-year-old community has been unearthed

By Nick Glass, CNN

Updated 12:17 PM ET, Fri July 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An archaeological dig in the Cambridgeshire Fens in England has discovered a prehistoric settlement from the Bronze Age some 3000 years ago. The site is called Must Farm. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Here, stones in the eastern area of the excavation are grouped around a palisade. It&#39;s a rather dense area of archeology with animal bone, timber debris and pot shards present.
Photos: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
An archaeological dig in the Cambridgeshire Fens in England has discovered a prehistoric settlement from the Bronze Age some 3000 years ago. The site is called Must Farm.

Here, stones in the eastern area of the excavation are grouped around a palisade. It's a rather dense area of archeology with animal bone, timber debris and pot shards present.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
In the last 10 months, the excavation has yielded pottery, textiles, metal work and ancient timbers -- like the exposed charred timbers seen among archeologists working in the central area of the site.
Photos: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
In the last 10 months, the excavation has yielded pottery, textiles, metal work and ancient timbers -- like the exposed charred timbers seen among archeologists working in the central area of the site.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
A Wilburton-type sword is seen with rivets and fragments of lead pommel.
Photos: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
A Wilburton-type sword is seen with rivets and fragments of lead pommel.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Weft twining, made from flax, is a material rarely found in such good condition from the period. It&#39;s considered a finding of international importance.
Photos: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
Weft twining, made from flax, is a material rarely found in such good condition from the period. It's considered a finding of international importance.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
An artist&#39;s impression illustrates the layout of the original settlement.
Photos: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
An artist's impression illustrates the layout of the original settlement.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
A preserved Bronze-age sickle placed in protective material.
Photos: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
A preserved Bronze-age sickle placed in protective material.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
The weaving process has been incredibly preserved, as can be seen with this bobbin.
Photos: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
The weaving process has been incredibly preserved, as can be seen with this bobbin.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
This bronze spear head was discovered with part of its shaft intact.
Photos: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
This bronze spear head was discovered with part of its shaft intact.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
The consistent design of these small clay pots suggests they were made by the same potter.
Photos: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
The consistent design of these small clay pots suggests they were made by the same potter.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
This deer antler is still attached to part of the skull, indicating that it wasn&#39;t shed naturally.
Photos: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
This deer antler is still attached to part of the skull, indicating that it wasn't shed naturally.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 bronze age_must farm cnnphotos RESTRICTED04 bronze age_must farm cnnphotos RESTRICTED03 bronze age_must farm cnnphotos RESTRICTED05 bronze age_must farm cnnphotos RESTRICTED06 bronze age_must farm cnnphotos RESTRICTED08 bronze age_must farm cnnphotos RESTRICTED09 bronze age_must farm cnnphotos RESTRICTED10 bronze age_must farm cnnphotos RESTRICTED11 bronze age_must farm cnnphotos RESTRICTED12 bronze age_must farm cnnphotos RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Must Farm is the site where an almost year-long archeological dig has been taking place
  • The exploration has unearthed a well-preserved Bronze Age settlement and revealed incredible facts about a lost time

Cambridge, England (CNN)British archaeologists working on the Must Farm project in England's Cambridgeshire Fens can hardly restrain themselves.

Their online diary effervesces with superlatives -- "truly fantastic pottery," "truly exceptional textiles," "a truly incredible site," "the dig of a lifetime."
    Typically on prehistoric sites, you are lucky to find a few pottery shards, a mere hint or shadow of organic remains; generally archaeologists have to make do, have to interpret as best they can.
    But this archaeological dig has turned out to be completely, thrillingly different.
    For the last ten months -- day by day, week by week -- the excavation has yielded up a wealth of astonishing finds including pottery, textiles, metal work and ancient timbers. The dig offers, as site manager Mark Knight from the Cambridge Archaeological Unit put it, "a genuine snapshot" of a lost world -- a prehistoric settlement from the Bronze Age some 3000 years ago.
    Bronze Age discovery: Is this Britain&#39;s Pompeii?
    Bronze Age discovery: Is this Britain's Pompeii?

      JUST WATCHED

      Bronze Age discovery: Is this Britain's Pompeii?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Bronze Age discovery: Is this Britain's Pompeii? 03:41
    Read More
    The dig is almost without precedent the most revelatory of its kind in Britain, if not in Europe, and it has already begun to transform our knowledge of life in the Bronze Age.
    Jointly funded by the the government sponsored heritage organization, Historic England and the managers of the clay quarry, Forterra, the dig has been carried out under a large rectangular white tent -- about a thousand meters square. It's the sort of tent you might use for a wedding reception but here it's perched on the edge of a working quarry. Far below, a big crane is busily extracting clay to make bricks.
    READ MORE: Sunken city reveals secrets of a lost Egyptian city
    The archaeologists arrived in force last September and, protected from the wind and rain under the tent, they've been forensically digging away several meters below sea level. Interest was first aroused in 1999 when a series of wooden posts were discovered sticking out of the clay. Trial excavations followed in 2004 and 2006 when Bronze Age spearheads and a sword were found.
    All very promising but still no one realized quite what they'd stumbled on.
    Mark Knight, site manager of the dig, poses for a portrait at Must Farm.
    Mark Knight, site manager of the dig, poses for a portrait at Must Farm.

    Britain's Pompeii

    The site has been described as the British Pompeii.
    Of course, the Roman town-city was much larger (a plot of over 60 hectares with a population of approximately 11,000). Here in the English Fens, it was just a small river community of 30 or so people living in nine or ten wooden round houses erected on stilts on a platform by the water. But both places are relics of single dramatic events.
    Bronze Age wheel discovered at &#39;Britain&#39;s Pompeii&#39;
    Bronze Age wheel discovered at 'Britain's Pompeii'
    Pompeii was buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The Bronze Age settlement at Must Farm was destroyed just as suddenly and violently by fire a thousand years earlier. The blaze took hold on a summer's day and may well have burnt itself out in less than an hour. The round houses -- of wattle, reed and timber -- and their contents collapsed into the water and more importantly, into the river silt. It's the speed of the event -- the brevity of it, the almost instant entombment of the material -- that makes the find so exciting.
    Much of what was tipped into the water is in pristine condition. It's as if the archaeologists have arrived just after the fire, rather than 3000 years later. They've found pretty much everything they could have ever hoped for.

    The Bronze Age Man

    The truth is we didn't know that much about ordinary Bronze Age man. But according to Cambridge Professor of Archaeology Cyprian Broodbank, it now seems entirely possible that there may have been "a mosaic of thriving communities" scattered along the waterways across the English Fens, and that the people living there were much more sophisticated than previously thought.
    We know they had log dug-out canoes, ranging in length from three to nine meters (eight examples, mostly of oak, were found nearby in 2013).
    We have already learned more about their diet -- featuring a menu of wild boar, red deer and freshwater fish similar to pike. They also had farm animals, lambs and calves.
    In time, as the newly discovered artifacts are microscopically examined, we will learn more about how they lived and traded. Beads (some 60 of them, apparently from necklaces) have been found made of glass, amber and jet and seem to originate from the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East -- possibly from Syria or Turkey.
    Divers discover ancient Roman treasure trove in shipwreck
    Divers discover ancient Roman treasure trove in wreck
    We will learn more about what they wore -- some of the textile fragments (about 80 pieces, including linen) are very finely weaved and a cluster of footprints was discovered in the silt from which shoe sizes can be determined.
    Unlike Pompeii, there are no skeletons. The only human bone found was a trophy skull; it apparently hung on the outside of one of the round houses.
    There is an unprecedented abundance of burnt timber to analyze (some 4,000 pieces). It's probable that we will find out what caused the fire -- initial forensic research suggests it may have been started deliberately.

    Domestic bliss in the Bronze Age?

    What has already emerged at Must Farm is a sense of cosy domesticity. Of the five round houses excavated, each had a set of about a dozen pots -- simple, plain and beautifully hand-made.
    They range in size from little poppyhead cups a few centimeters across to storage pots up to 35 centimeters high. Some still contained food debris -- a cereal porridge of some kind.
    Bronze Age man farmed the land, managed the woodland. The archaeologists believe the ash palisade -- the protective fence encircling the settlement -- was harvested from a coppice planted some 20 years earlier.
    They were skilled carpenters -- they ate off wooden plates; they carved wooden boxes.
    Prehistoric beasts turned into intricately beaded jewelry
    Dinosaur accessories: Jewelry from prehistoric beasts
    A prized discovery was the almost perfectly preserved wheel of a wooden cart. And they left us their most treasured bronze possessions --15 axe heads, five sickle heads and five spear heads. In one of the rarest finds, a spear head was found with its haft or handle still in tact.
    READ MORE: Did ancient Egypt suffer from climate change?
    Archaeologists now also know precisely how the round houses were built.
    They have the architecture -- the wattle, the uprights, the posts. You can see the axemarks. One palisade timber -- sharpened to a point like all the others -- is still girdled by a piece of Bronze Age rope. Singed roof timbers were found splayed out in the mud like radiating spokes from an umbrella -- the circular footprint of each round house. With the right will and adequate funding, they could accurately make a replica of the settlement as an open-air museum in the Fens.
    Scientists are excavating the best-preserved Bronze Age village ever found in the UK, located in the marshlands of eastern Britain, at a site dubbed Must Farm. Pictured is a replica of a Bronze Age house that shares similarities with two ancient dwellings at the site, which stood on stilts.
    Photos: See inside a Bronze Age village
    Scientists are excavating the best-preserved Bronze Age village ever found in the UK, located in the marshlands of eastern Britain, at a site dubbed Must Farm. Pictured is a replica of a Bronze Age house that shares similarities with two ancient dwellings at the site, which stood on stilts.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Archeologists have found footprints, beads, a skull, and even a pot still holding food. Remains of the stilts are visible (wrapped in bands, center.)
    Photos: See inside a Bronze Age village
    Archeologists have found footprints, beads, a skull, and even a pot still holding food. Remains of the stilts are visible (wrapped in bands, center.)
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Scientists also uncovered the backbone of a cow, but don&#39;t know if it was for food or decoration.
    Photos: See inside a Bronze Age village
    Scientists also uncovered the backbone of a cow, but don't know if it was for food or decoration.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Marks left in wood show that the villagers used axes.
    Photos: See inside a Bronze Age village
    Marks left in wood show that the villagers used axes.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    From above, the round shape of this Bronze Age dwelling is clear.
    Photos: See inside a Bronze Age village
    From above, the round shape of this Bronze Age dwelling is clear.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    This pottery was found nearly intact at the site.
    Photos: See inside a Bronze Age village
    This pottery was found nearly intact at the site.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    The site also yielded this head of a spear.
    Photos: See inside a Bronze Age village
    The site also yielded this head of a spear.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    The villagers had bronze tools for cutting, like this one found at the site.
    Photos: See inside a Bronze Age village
    The villagers had bronze tools for cutting, like this one found at the site.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Every item found at the site is recorded, photographed and drawn by an archeological artist.
    Photos: See inside a Bronze Age village
    Every item found at the site is recorded, photographed and drawn by an archeological artist.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    01 bronze age houses02 bronze age houses03 bronze age houses04 bronze age houses05 bronze age houses06 bronze age houses07 bronze age houses08 bronze age houses09 bronze age houses

    Hidden details, revealed

    Since the dig began last September, I've visited Must Farm three times. And with each visit the story has become more detailed, more enthralling.
    Knight, told me excitedly on my first visit that he was preparing to step inside a Bronze Age round house. Now he has -- and not just one but four or five. He is still marveling at it all: "I think I've found a landscape that has a story," he says, "a landscape that hasn't been described before, hasn't been visited before. We are the first people to explore it."
    The archaeological site has extraordinary clarity, cogency and intimacy.
    Finding Lenin: The ongoing hunt for Ukraine&#39;s missing Soviet statues
    Finding Lenin: The ongoing hunt for Ukraine's missing Soviet statues
    You can easily imagine what it was like for our ancestors 3000 years ago. Running across one part of the site is a narrow wooden causeway, a series of oak planks less than a meter across. Pre-dating the settlement, it rests there invitingly -- cleaned of mud and silt -- waiting for us to follow in our ancestors' footsteps.
    Inside the tent, watching the team of archaeologists working away on their hands and knees, I also sensed a feeling of unresolved mystery. This is a Bronze Age story without a happy ending. We now know that the oak trees used for building the roundhouses were felled in winter.
    The settlement burnt down the following summer barely six months later; it hardly had time to establish itself. Was it attacked? Had the settlers intruded onto someone's else's river bank ? Was the settlement razed because of disease or out of superstition?
    What is clear is that no one came back to salvage precious belongings from the shallow sediment. Only now, all these years later, have they been retrieved from the dark clay almost as new.